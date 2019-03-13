Jose Canseco's wife clarifies Alex Rodriguez cheating claim amid engagement to Jennifer Lopez

The ex-wife of former baseball slugger Jose Canseco spoke out on claims -- made by her steroid snitch ex-husband -- that she was having an affair with Alex Rodriguez amid the former New York Yankees star’s engagement to Jennifer Lopez.

Jose Canseco on Sunday accused Rodriguez of cheating with his ex-wife, Jessica. Jose and Jessica Canseco were married from 1996 to 1999. He said he was there when Rodriguez called her.

JOSE CANSECO ACCUSES ALEX RODRIGUEZ OF CHEATING ON JENNIFER LOPEZ, CHALLENGES HIM TO FIGHT

In a pair of tweets Tuesday, Jessica Canseco shot down the rumors.

“Those false accusations Jose is making are not true! I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends,” she wrote.

She added: “In fact I don’t even get on twitter had to download app again and don’t watch tv and had no idea any of this was going on. Last time I saw Alex he was with Torrie [Wilson] and I brought my boyfriend over for dinner. We are just friends my god.”

Canseco famously mentioned Rodriguez in his book “Vindicated” – a sequel to his jaw-dropping, tell-all book "Juiced" – claiming he introduced Rodriguez to a steroids distributor and that Rodriguez slept with Jessica at the time.

Rodriguez hasn’t responded to the rumors.

Jose Canseco’s remarks came a day after Rodriguez and Lopez announced their engagement. The pair celebrated their two-year dating anniversary on Feb. 4.