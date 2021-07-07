Alex Rodriguez chills with Jay-Z while surrounded by ‘bevy of beauties’

Alex Rodriguez was surrounded by a "bevy of beauties" at a starry Fourth of July party in the Hamptons, sources exclusively told Page Six – but the former slugger seemed more interested in hanging out with Jay-Z.

A-Rod, 45, arrived via helicopter at Philadelphia 76ers co-owner and Fanatics mogul Michael Rubin’s bash at his $50 million Bridgehampton mansion.

"A-Rod came to the party with his nephew Nick [Silva, who works at the star’s A-Rod Corp]," a spy told us. "He goes and sits with Jay-Z, Robert Kraft and Rubin. Alex had not seen Jay since the pandemic started. Then all these girls surrounded their table. It was literally a bevy of beauties trying to get to Alex."

However, "all Alex was doing was chilling with his nephew and Jay," the spy said. "He knew what was going on, but he kept to himself."

Other stars at the party included Beyoncé, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, Travis Scott, Jon Bon Jovi, James Harden, Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion, J Balvin, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo, and Winnie Harlow.

A-Rod’s ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez was not on the guest list, but she has been shacking up with on-again beau Ben Affleck at her nearby Water Mill estate. Photos showed the pair cuddling as they strolled the area Saturday with their arms wrapped around each other. Rodriguez is reportedly renting another Hamptons mansion nearby.

Sources close to the former New York Yankees player have insisted he’s not looking for love after his breakup with J.Lo in March and is instead concentrating on baseball broadcasting, his new NBA team and his family.

A pal told us of the scene at the Hamptons party: "He’s not looking to find any girls … but it’s nice to know that girls are still interested."

Meantime, Rodriguez was also seen on Saturday at nightlife mogul Richie Akiva’s bash at businessman David Rosenberg’s estate in Bridgehampton, where "he was having fun, he was just chilling," another source said. "He was in good spirits. I didn’t see him talking to any women."

This story first appeared in the New York Post.