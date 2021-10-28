Alec Baldwin spotted shopping in Vermont following deadly 'Rust' set shooting

EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin is resting up in Vermont with his family a week after the "Rust" movie shooting involving the actor/producer which left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and director Joel Souza injured.

The 63-year-old was spotted shopping at a clothing store in a small town in Vermont. He donned a blue mask over his newly clean-shaven face.

Baldwin wore a plaid shirt and dark pants as he carried a brown paper bag while exiting the store.

It appears Baldwin has been in New England since Monday when he was seen on foot picking up a food order from a local Italian restaurant.

ALEC BALDWIN ‘RUST’ SHOOTING: INVESTIGATION FOCUSING ON WHERE LIVE ROUNDS CAME FROM: LIVE UPDATES

next Image 1 of 5

prev next Image 2 of 5

prev next Image 3 of 5

prev next Image 4 of 5

prev Image 5 of 5

On Oct. 21, Baldwin was on the New Mexico set of the Western movie when he discharged a gun that he thought was "cold" but contained live ammunition, hitting Hutchins and Souza.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza told reporters "it is too early right now in the investigation to comment on charges" and that his department is working with the FBI to process evidence.

SHERIFF INVESTIGATING ALEC BALDWIN SHOOTING INCIDENT SAYS ARMORER'S STATEMENT WAS 'NOT ACCURATE'

He also said that Baldwin has been cooperative with the authorities.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said that she will not comment on potential charges that Baldwin could face. However, she noted that criminal charges are on the table.

"The answer is, we cannot answer that question yet until we complete a more thorough investigation," she said.

Baldwin was handed what he believed to be a "cold gun" by assistant director Dave Halls and pulled the trigger. The assistant director had indicated to the actor that the gun was unloaded, according to a search warrant executed by the Santa Fe Sheriff's Office and obtained by Fox News. Sheriff Mendoza reiterated those events at the top of the press conference.

ALEC BALDWIN SHOOTING INVESTIGATION FOCUSED ON WHO BROUGHT LIVE ROUNDS TO THE SET: SHERIFF

Two other guns seized include a single-action revolver that may have been modified and a plastic gun that was described as a revolver, officials said.

An inventory report obtained by Fox News on Tuesday revealed that authorities collected three revolvers, a fanny pack with "ammo," "loose ammo," nine "spent casing(s)" and 14 swabs of "suspected blood" from the movie set among other items while executing the warrant. Sheriff Mendoza explained that 500 rounds were taken from the scene but he was unclear on how many were live, dummy or prop rounds.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Obviously I think the industry has had a record recently of being safe. I think there was some complacency on this set, and I think there are some safety issues that need to be addressed by the industry and possibly by the state of New Mexico," Sheriff Mendoza said.

Both Baldwin and his wife Hilaria have released statements regarding the death of Hutchins. "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," Baldwin said Oct. 22 on Twitter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," the actor concluded.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto and the Associated Press contributed to this report.