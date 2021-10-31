Alec Baldwin returns to Twitter with political jab after 'Rust' shooting incident

Alec Baldwin returned to somewhat normal Twitter behavior this week for the first time since an on-set shooting he was involved in left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead.

Baldwin issued a statement the day after the incident noting that he is cooperating with authorities as they investigate and offered his condolences to Hutchins’ family. Since then, he was completely silent on social media as he and his wife Hilaria traveled to New England.

On Saturday, Baldwin seemingly returned to business as usual on social media, first by complimenting the Halloween costume of actor and comedian Mario Cantone. He then retweeted a thread about the importance of teachers.

Finally, he returned to commenting on politics Saturday night in response to political author Kurt Anderson, who asked his followers for examples of other "once-great American institutions misleadingly operating under their old names?"

"The federal government," Baldwin responded.

He made the comments on the same day he spoke publicly for the first time about the shooting to reporters in New England.

The 63-year-old began by noting he cannot comment on the investigation into the death of Hutchins.

"It's an active investigation in terms of a woman died, she was my friend," Baldwin said.

"We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together, and then this horrible event happened," he added.

Baldwin suggested the fatal shooting on the set is a "one in a trillion event."

"There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this," he added. "This is a one in a trillion episode. It's a one in a trillion event."

Previously, the actor took to Twitter one day after the shooting to share his initial thoughts with the public.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," he wrote at the time.

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," the actor concluded.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza previously noted that criminal charges are on the table for Baldwin when it comes to the investigation into Hutchins' death. However, he also stated in subsequent interviews that investigators are looking into how live ammunition made it to the set and into the gun and who is responsible for that.