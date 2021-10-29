Hilaria Baldwin drives husband Alec around in posh ski town after deadly 'Rust' shooting

EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria, was spotted driving him around a posh ski town where they surfaced earlier this week after he was involved in a deadly on-set shooting in New Mexico.

Hilaria was seen driving her famous husband around town and pumping gas. At one point, she can even be seen hiding her head from photographers as the duo tried to keep a low profile amid the investigation into Alec's involvement in an accidental shooting incident that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead.

On Thursday, Baldwin was spotted shopping at a clothing store. He donned a white mask over his newly clean-shaven face. Baldwin wore a black jacket and dark pants as he carried a brown paper bag while exiting the store.

It appears Baldwin has been in New England since Monday when he was seen on foot picking up a food order from a local Italian restaurant.

On Oct. 21, Baldwin was on the New Mexico set of the Western movie when he discharged a gun that he thought was "cold" but contained live ammunition, hitting Hutchins and director Joel Souza.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza told reporters "it is too early right now in the investigation to comment on charges" and that his department is working with the FBI to process evidence.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.