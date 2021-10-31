Alec Baldwin speaks for first time as 'Rust' shooting investigation continues: LIVE UPDATES

Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Published
Covered by: Mariah Haas and Brie Stimson

Alec Baldwin speaks in public for first time amid ongoing 'Rust' movie set shooting investigation

Alec Baldwin speaks in public for first time amid ongoing 'Rust' movie set shooting investigation

Alec Baldwin Hilaria Baldwin

Alec Baldwin spoke out amid the ongoing "Rust" movie shooting investigation Saturday.

Baldwin, 63, spoke to photographers in Vermont where he said he is cooperating with police and has been speaking to them every day. Baldwin maintained that he could not speak on the active investigation.

Posted by Mariah Haas

