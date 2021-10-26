Alec Baldwin 'Rust' shooting: 'Too early' to comment on charges, investigators say

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza shared his investigators' initial findings Wednesday in the fatal movie-set shooting in which Alec Baldwin fired a gun used on set, killing a cinematographer and wounding the director.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Mendoza told reporters "it is too early right now in the investigation to comment on charges" and that his department is working with the FBI to process evidence.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said that she will not comment on potential charges that Baldwin could face. However, she noted that criminal charges are on the table.

"The answer is, we cannot answer that question yet until we complete a more thorough investigation," she said.

Both noted that the actor has been cooperating with authorities. A rep for Baldwin did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Baldwin shot and killed Hutchins on Thursday after he was handed what he believed to be a "cold gun" by assistant director Dave Halls. The assistant director had indicated to the actor that the gun was unloaded, according to a search warrant executed by the Santa Fe Sheriff's Office and obtained by Fox News. Sheriff Mendoza reiterated those events at the top of the press conference.

The incident also injured director Joel Souza. He was hospitalized at the time but later released. Sheriff Mendoza noted that they believe the actual bullet that killed Hutchins was retrieved by doctors from inside Souza's shoulder after he was taken to the hospital. It is now with investigators who will be sending it and a myriad of other evidence to the FBI crime lab in Quantico, Va., he revealed on Wednesday.

Two other guns seized include a single-action revolver that may have been modified and a plastic gun that was described as a revolver, officials said.

An inventory report obtained by Fox News on Tuesday revealed that authorities collected three revolvers, a fanny pack with "ammo," "loose ammo," nine "spent casing(s)" and 14 swabs of "suspected blood" from the movie set among other items while executing the warrant. Sheriff Mendoza explained that 500 rounds were taken from the scene but he was unclear on how many were live, dummy or prop rounds.

"Obviously I think the industry has had a record recently of being safe. I think there was some complacency on this set, and I think there are some safety issues that need to be addressed by the industry and possibly by the state of New Mexico," Sheriff Mendoza said.

The Santa Fe Sheriff's Office confirmed to Fox News that nobody involved in the incident was asked to stay in town amid the investigation. As a result, authorities are unaware of Baldwin's current whereabouts. However, he has been "generally" cooperative with the investigation thus far.

This is in keeping with a previous statement Baldwin issued on Twitter the day after the incident. Both Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin have released statements regarding the death of Hutchins. The actor has reportedly been leaning on his wife and kids while he deals with the aftermath of the shooting incident.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," Baldwin said Friday morning on Twitter.

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," the actor concluded.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.