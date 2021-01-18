Alec Baldwin says 'goodbye' to Twitter 'for now' following wife Hilaria's heritage scandal

It appears Alec Baldwin is logging off Twitter.

The 62-year-old Oscar nominee announced on Monday morning that he'd be leaving the popular social media app "for now" following his wife Hilaria Baldwin's heritage scandal.

"Twitter is like a party where everyone is screaming," wrote the actor. "Not much of a party."

He concluded: "Goodbye for now."

The message came after a relatively busy morning on the app for the "30 Rock" alum, who kicked off the day by calling the recent loss of Congressman Jamie Raskin and Sarah Bloom Raskin's son "unspeakable."

He also retweeted a handful of news articles and shared a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. before signing off.

In recent weeks, Baldwin has used the app in Hilaria's defense after her Spanish heritage was called into question, even taking the opportunity to slam Twitter.

He also previously addressed the criticism on Instagram, calling the ordeal "just a lot of s--t."

"You have to kind of hack your way through the debris of Twitter. Twitter is just a vast orchard of crap," he said. "And I have certainly slung some crap in that orchard myself every now and then with things I’ve said. So, that’s not lost on me that I’m guilty of that as well."

Hilaria was called out on Twitter last month for "pretending" to be Spanish. It was revealed she was actually born and raised in Boston, not Spain, as she has implied.

She was also slammed for her occasional Spanish accent, which has noticeably fluctuated over the years when she made appearances on TV. It was also uncovered that her real name is "Hillary."

