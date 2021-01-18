Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alec Baldwin
Published

Alec Baldwin says 'goodbye' to Twitter 'for now' following wife Hilaria's heritage scandal

'30 Rock' actor previously blasted Twitter in video shared on Instagram

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for January 18Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for January 18

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

It appears Alec Baldwin is logging off Twitter.

The 62-year-old Oscar nominee announced on Monday morning that he'd be leaving the popular social media app "for now" following his wife Hilaria Baldwin's heritage scandal.

"Twitter is like a party where everyone is screaming," wrote the actor. "Not much of a party."

He concluded: "Goodbye for now."

ALEC BALDWIN SAYS HE DREAMED DONALD TRUMP WAS TRIED FOR 'SEDITION' WITH A MAKESHIFT NOOSE OUTSIDE COURTHOUSE

The message came after a relatively busy morning on the app for the "30 Rock" alum, who kicked off the day by calling the recent loss of Congressman Jamie Raskin and Sarah Bloom Raskin's son "unspeakable."

He also retweeted a handful of news articles and shared a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. before signing off.

ALEC BALDWIN, POSING AS PRESIDENT TRUMP, DELIVERS SPOOF FAREWELL ADDRESS

In recent weeks, Baldwin has used the app in Hilaria's defense after her Spanish heritage was called into question, even taking the opportunity to slam Twitter.

He also previously addressed the criticism on Instagram, calling the ordeal "just a lot of s--t."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You have to kind of hack your way through the debris of Twitter. Twitter is just a vast orchard of crap," he said. "And I have certainly slung some crap in that orchard myself every now and then with things I’ve said. So, that’s not lost on me that I’m guilty of that as well."

Alec Baldwin has left the popular social media app, Twitter, 'for now.' (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Alec Baldwin has left the popular social media app, Twitter, 'for now.' (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Hilaria was called out on Twitter last month for "pretending" to be Spanish. It was revealed she was actually born and raised in Boston, not Spain, as she has implied.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She was also slammed for her occasional Spanish accent, which has noticeably fluctuated over the years when she made appearances on TV. It was also uncovered that her real name is "Hillary."

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report

On Our Radar