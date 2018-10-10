Alec Baldwin: ‘Ever since I played Trump, black people love me’

Alec Baldwin said Wednesday black people “love” him ever since he began impersonating President Trump and revealed he was nearly accused of sexual misconduct in the midst of the #MeToo movement.

In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, Baldwin admitted everything is a “minefield of bombs going off” before proceeding with his controversial comment on playing Trump.

"I don't know how to say this and I don't want to get it wrong either, because everything is a minefield of bombs going off, Baldwin said. "But ever since I played Trump, black people love me. They love me.”

“Everywhere I go, black people go crazy. I think it's because they're most afraid of Trump. I'm not going to paint every African-American person with the same brush, but a significant number of them are sitting there going, 'This is going to be bad for black folks,'" Baldwin added.

Baldwin’s impersonation of Trump was unveiled on “Saturday Night Live” ahead of the 2016 presidential election and he's made frequent appearances on the show since then. The 60-year-old actor called his Trump character “cartoonish.”

“All I wanted my Trump to be is mean-spirited and miserable, like Mr. Potter from ‘It's a Wonderful Life,’” Baldwin said. “But then I'll say, 'Oh, I don't want to do it anymore,' and people will go, 'Don't you dare give that up, we need you.' Like I've gotten people through something in our nation's history."

Baldwin said earlier this year that playing Trump has become an “agony,” which elicited a response from Trump himself on Twitter.

“Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent!” Trump tweeted in March.

Baldwin told the Hollywood Reporter he’s not done with “SNL” yet. He’s planning to appear in Season 44 of the show for a few of the episodes, with his first one scheduled for Oct. 13.

"I'm going to mosey in there and hopefully we'll have a fresh round of indictments to tear into," he said. "From my mouth to Robert Mueller's ears."

Baldwin also revealed the #MeToo movement began affecting his personal life when a former co-star called him and said a publication was asking about possible alleged sexual misconduct on the set of a 1980s film.

"She goes, 'Alec, they [a publication] called me and they said that a wardrobe person said you sexually molested me and that you constantly had me sitting on your lap and they asked me for a comment,'" Baldwin recalled of the conversation.

"And she said, 'I told them it was ridiculous, that you never groped me,'" he said. "I just remember thinking in that moment, 'Wow, they're looking for people. This is a fire that needs fresh wood, and they're coming for me.'"

Baldwin said he doesn't believe #MeToo is a "witch hunt," but worries about the movement.

"What worries me is that this is a fire that needs constant kindling," he said.