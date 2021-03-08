Alec Baldwin seemingly defends Woody Allen, Gov. Andrew Cuomo while bashing 'cancel culture'

Alec Baldwin went on a lengthy social media rant in which he seemingly defended Woody Allen and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo while bashing "cancel culture."

The actor initially released a 14-minute video on his Instagram in which he covered the topic more at length before deleting it and replacing it with a significantly shorter video that takes on cancel culture in less-specific terms.

"I think my last message went on too long. What I was saying is that I think that the cancel culture is getting out of hand," Baldwin says. "There are people that deserve to be punished for what they have done but not everybody should be punished in the same way... Not everybody should be punished in the same way. Even the criminal justice system recognizes that."

The actor and father of a newborn continued: "I deleted the other message because you go on and on and on and try to explain things and it doesn’t make any difference. Anyway, I think cancel culture is creating more problems than it solves. It’s like trolling. It’s like a giant mile-long net and you’re catching a lot of people, many of them deserve it and a few of them, more than a few, who don’t. Or they don't’ deserve to have their careers and their lives destroyed."

ALEC BALDWIN SAYS 'GOODBYE' TO TWITTER 'FOR NOW' FOLLOWING WIFE HILARIA'S HERITAGE SCANDAL

According to The Daily Mail, Baldwin’s initial rant was a bit more targeted. Although he didn’t mention any names, he very clearly alludes to the embattled filmmaker and the New York governor.

The longer version of Baldwin’s rant opens with the actor explaining that he’s tired of catching flak for defending people the public has "canceled" but who have not been proven guilty of anything in a court of law. The "30 Rock" actor has previously spoken out in support of Woody Allen following renewed attention being placed on past allegations of molestation by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow. She, her mother and her Pulitzer Prize-winning brother, Ronan, rehash the allegations in the HBO documentary "Allen v. Farrow."

In his longer video, Baldwin notes that he doesn’t "care how many f---ing documentaries you make," noting that critics "have to prove it in a courtroom."

He further alludes to "Allen v. Farrow" by saying: "They haven't been proven guilty. I don't care how many Pulitzer Prize-winning authors say otherwise."

ALEC BALDWIN SAYS HE DREAMED DONALD TRUMP WAS TRIED FOR 'SEDITION' WITH A MAKESHIFT NOOSE OUTSIDE COURTHOUSE

Baldwin attempted to demonstrate his point further by referencing Gov. Cuomo, who has been accused by five women in the last week of sexual harassment.

"The Attorney General is going to investigate accusations against a Governor. Then, and only then, can we talk about people resigning," he said seemingly referencing the investigation into Cuomo and recent calls for him to resign amid the scandal.

Elsewhere in the video, Baldwin notes that he believes the coronavirus pandemic has helped ramp up cancel culture advocates given that people have more time on their hands to go online. He also asserted that, if any of the people he’s currently defending were proven guilty in a court of law, he would gladly stop supporting them and offer an apology to the alleged victims.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Allen has been the subject of two separate investigations since Farrow first claimed that he molested her as a child came out in the 1990s. Neither resulted in any charges against him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Baldwin previously worked with the director on the film "To Rome with Love."