Alec Baldwin and family post Halloween costume pictures after deadly 'Rust' shooting

Hilaria Baldwin posted images of husband Alec Baldwin and her young children in Halloween costumes Sunday following a recent on-set shooting in New Mexico in which he was involved that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead.

"Parenting through this has been an intense experience, to say the least," Hilaria Baldwin wrote along with a videos and pictures of her husband and children in costumes. "Today, we rallied to give them a holiday. Last min costumes…a little hodge-podge…but they were so happy and that warmed my mama heart."

Hilaria went on to post emojis that indicated her children give them love. She also issued a heart and a pumpkin emoji in celebration of Halloween.

The Instagram post comes a day after the Baldwins spoke to photographers in Vermont, when Alec said he is cooperating with police and has been speaking to them every day. Baldwin maintained that he could not speak on the active investigation.

"It's an active investigation in terms of a woman died, she was my friend," Baldwin said.

"We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together, and then this horrible event happened," he added.

Baldwin admitted the fatal shooting on the set is a "one-in-a-trillion event."

"There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this," he said. "This is a one in a trillion episode. It's a one in a trillion event."

Baldwin said he is "extremely interested" in limiting the use of firearms on set following the fatal incident.

In the days after the deadly shooting, Hilaria was spotted driving her husband around a posh ski town. At one point, she can even be seen hiding her head from photographers as the duo tried to keep a low profile amid the investigation into Alec's involvement in an accidental shooting incident that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead.

