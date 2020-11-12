Al Roker updates fans on prostate cancer diagnosis: 'Surgery is done'

Al Roker is giving fans an update on his prostate cancer diagnosis.

The "Today" show forecaster announced on air last week that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and would go under the knife to have his prostate removed.

Though he categorized the condition as "a little aggressive," Roker, 66, ensured that his doctors "caught it early."

Nearly a week later, the morning news personality took to Twitter to give an update on his condition.

"Relieved to let you all know that my #prostatecancer surgery is done and back home," he wrote. "A big shoutout to everyone at the #josierobertsonsurgerycenter and appreciate all the thoughts and wishes from our viewers and the wonderful care packages from my co-workers."

Roker concluded: "See you all soon."

When he announced the diagnosis, he said he'd "be taking some time off" to focus on treatment.

Along with his update, Roker shared a pair of photos and appeared to be in good health.

In the first pic, Roker donned a face mask and posed with his wife Deborah Roberts, who was wearing a big grin. The second photo showed the anchor with his son Nick, who was also smiling while Roker flashed a thumbs-up.

After the beloved forecaster made his announcement last week, plenty of fans offered support. He took to Instagram to share his thanks for such support.

"Oh my gosh, is this not a glorious day or what? Fantastic. And it reminds me that I've got to thank each and every one of you for your prayers, your support, your well wishes after I announced on Friday that I am battling prostate cancer," Roker said on Sunday while taking a walk around a lake.

"And with any luck, next week I'm going to be having prostate cancer surgery, and I'm going to tell prostate cancer, to borrow a phrase, 'you're fired,'" he joked, using a line from Donald Trump on "The Apprentice."

Roker's caption read, "I am beyond #grateful to the outpouring of #prayers and #goodwishes since I shared I have #prostatecancer but going to tell that cancer #yourefired."

