Al Roker says he's 'grateful' for support and prayers from fans after cancer diagnosis

Al Roker is feeling the love from his fans.

The NBC News weatherman, 66, revealed on Friday he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and will be taking some time off to have surgery and recuperate.

In a new Instagram video, Roker said he was "grateful" for all the prayers and messages of support.

"Oh my gosh, is this not a glorious day or what? Fantastic. And it reminds me that I've got to thank each and every one of you for your prayers, your support, your well wishes after I announced on Friday that I am battling prostate cancer," Roker said on Sunday while taking a walk around a lake.

NBC NEWS’ AL ROKER ANNOUNCES PROSTATE CANCER DIAGNOSIS

"And with any luck, next week I'm going to be having prostate cancer surgery, and I'm going to tell prostate cancer, to borrow a phrase, 'you're fired,'" he joked, using a line from Donald Trump on "The Apprentice."

Roker's caption read, "I am beyond #grateful to the outpouring of #prayers and #goodwishes since I shared I have #prostatecancer but going to tell that cancer #yourefired."

The Emmy-winner announced his diagnosis while on the "Today" show. "It's a good news-bad news kind of thing,” Roker said. "Good news is we caught it early. Not great news is that it's a little aggressive, so I'm going to be taking some time off to take care of this."

Roker said the cancer was discovered during a routine checkup.

“It’s a little more common than I think people realize, so I just decided that I wanted to go public with it because one in nine men are diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime,” Roker said. “But for African American men, that number is one in seven and is more deadly, so if you detect it early, this is a really treatable disease and it’s why I wanted to take you along my journey so we can all learn together.”

Roker said he’s “going to be OK” and stressed how fortunate he is that the disease was caught early.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.