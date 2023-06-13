Expand / Collapse search
AI helps create 'final' Beatles song with John Lennon: Paul McCartney

McCartney calls artificial intelligence ‘kind of scary, but exciting’

By Greg Norman | Fox News
Impact of John Lennon and Beatles felt each day at Strawberry Fields, Central Park Video

Impact of John Lennon and Beatles felt each day at Strawberry Fields, Central Park

New York City musician Jules Avalon reflects on the power of John Lennon and the Beatles at Strawberry Fields in Central Park, located across the street from where Lennon was murdered on Dec. 8, 1980.

Paul McCartney announced Tuesday that artificial intelligence has been used to help create the "last" ever Beatles song, featuring the voice of John Lennon. 

In an interview with BBC Radio, McCartney, speaking about AI, said "we were able to use that kind of thing when Peter Jackson did the film ‘Get Back’ where it was us making the Let It Be album." 

"And he was able to extricate John’s voice from a ropey little bit of cassette where it had John’s voice and a piano – he could separate them with AI. They tell the machine ‘that is a voice, this is a guitar, lose the guitar.' And he did that," McCartney continue. 

"So when we came to make what will be the last Beatles record – it was a demo that John had – that we worked on and we just finished it up, it will be released this year," McCartney told BBC Radio. "We were able to take John’s voice and get it pure through this AI so then we could mix the record as you would normally do. It gives you some sort of leeway. So there is a good side to it and then a scary side, and we will just have to see where that leads." 

Paul McCartney musical performance

Paul McCartney performs during the 2022 Glastonbury Festival in Glastonbury, England. (Harry Durrant/Getty Images)

McCartney also called AI "kind of scary, but exciting because it's the future." 

"I don’t hear that much because I'm not on the internet that much, but people will say to me, 'Oh, yeah, there's a track where you know, John's singing one of my songs', and it isn’t, it's just AI, you know?" he said Tuesday. 

During the interview, McCartney didn’t reveal the title of the song, but it is likely to be a 1978 Lennon composition called "Now And Then," the BBC reports. 

Paul McCartney then and now split

After The Beatles officially disbanded in 1970, McCartney revealed he was unsure if he wanted to continue in the music industry. (Getty Images)

In March, McCartney revealed he was unsure if he wanted to continue in the music industry after the Beatles officially disbanded in 1970. 

"There’s a couple of times in life when you are forced into taking a risk. After The Beatles, this was my situation: ‘Do I keep going with music, or not?’" the founding member explained in his Paul McCartney newsletter.  

"Well, I want to keep going. So, ‘How am I going to do it? Am I going to have a band, or am I just going to busk outside train stations? How’s it going to work?’" 

The Beatles at Abbey Road Studios

The Beatles pose outside Abbey Road Studios in London, in 1965. From left to right, George Harrison, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney. McCartney says the final Beatles song was made with the help of AI. (Getty Images)

McCartney’s comments come after fans posed questions on Twitter. The 80-year-old shared his responses on his website. 

"I’m quite careful normally… I weigh things up and try to be pretty careful," he remarked. 

Fox News’ Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

