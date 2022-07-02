Aerosmith drummer's wife Linda Kramer dead at 55

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer’s wife has died at 55.

An obituary for Linda confirmed that she died on June 22 and the cause of death has not been shared.

"She is survived by her beloved husband and soulmate of nearly 13 years, Joey Kramer of Magnolia, Texas, a founding member of America's greatest Rock band, Aerosmith," the obituary read.

Joey and Linda married in 2009 with the drummer calling her the "love of his life." The obituary noted that the couple was "inseparable" and Linda made Joey’s wellbeing and happiness her "top priority."

In March, Joey shared that he would not be joining Aerosmith on their Las Vegas Residency, citing family reasons for his "temporary leave of absence."

"He has regrettably made the decision to sit out the band's concerts in 2022 so he can focus his full attention on his family during these uncertain times," the group shared in a statement to USA today. "He and the band look forward to his future performances with Aerosmith."

The band’s "Deuces Are Wild" residency was ultimately canceled when the front-man, Steven Tyler, relapsed in his sobriety and checked himself into a rehabilitation center in May.

"As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years," the band’s statement read. "After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery."

"We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must cancel our first set of Las Vegas Residency dates this June and July while he focuses on his well-being," the band said.

"We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September, and we'll let you know any further updates as soon as we can. We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows."

The statement concluded: "Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time."