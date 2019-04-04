A&E, WWE partner for documentaries on iconic wrestlers

A&E and WWE Studios will partner to produce five documentaries about some of the most iconic wrestlers of all time in new installments of the “Biography” series.

The two-hour original documentaries will profile “Macho Man” Randy Savage, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Booker T, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Shawn Michaels. As is the standard with the long-running “Biography” series, fans will get an in-depth look at the lives of the wrestlers through new and archival interviews and never-before-seen footage.

“We are thrilled for the tremendous opportunity to partner with WWE Studios to produce these special films that honor some of the most impactful personalities who have left a lasting imprint on pop culture,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive vice president and head of programming at A&E Network.

Billy Corben will direct the documentary on the larger-than-life “Macho Man” Randy Savage. The notorious villain “Rowdy” Roddy Piper’s episode will be helmed by Joe Lavine. Georgy Roy will oversee the showcase on two-time WWE Hall of Fame inductee Booker T. The three films are currently in pre-production and slated to air in spring 2020. The Stone Cold Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels docs will air in 2021.

Since the ’60s, the “Biography” series has profiled the world’s most newsworthy personalities from presidents to musicians to serial killers. In addition to these five wrestling legends, the program has also covered Andre the Giant and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.