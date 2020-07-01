'MythBusters' star Adam Savage denies sexual assault allegations made by sister: 'I will fight'

In a new lawsuit, former “MythBusters” co-host Adam Savage is being accused of sexually abusing his younger sister when they were children.

Miranda Savage Pacchiana, now 51, claims that the abuse happened in the 1970s when she was between 7 and 10 years old and Savage was between 9 and 12 years old and they lived in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y.

According to the lawsuit, Savage allegedly raped Pacchiana, forced oral sex upon her and forced her to perform oral sex on him. He has denied the allegations in a statement to Fox News through this attorney.

“While I hope that my sister gets the help she needs to find peace, this needs to end. For many years, she has relentlessly and falsely attacked me and other members of my family to anyone who will listen," the special effects designer, 52, said.



Savage added: “By spreading numerous untrue stories about us in pursuit of a financial bonanza, she has tortured our entire family and estranged herself from all of us. I will fight this groundless and offensive lawsuit and work to put this to rest once and for all.”

Karen Savage, the siblings' mother, also denied the allegations to Fox News.

“It makes me very sad to say this, but my daughter suffers from severe mental health challenges, and it’s devastating that she’s putting Adam and our entire family through this. Adam is a good man, and I support him completely," she said.

Pacchiana's lead attorney, Jordan Mersin, previously told Fox News, "The prolific abuse by Mr. Savage as alleged in the complaint has caused irreparable damage to my client that she will live with for the rest of her life. Today is the first step in the direction of healing and justice."

Pacchiana is currently a social worker. On her website, called The Second Wound, she detailed how she hasn't had any contact with Savage in two decades.

"I last made contact with my brother, Adam Savage, over two decades ago. At the time, I called him out for his callous attitude about the abuse and his apparent disregard for the damage he had caused, but he chose not to acknowledge or show any compassion for my pain. Not once in the ensuing years have I seen evidence that my brother cares to truly understand what he did to me. He gives me no reason to believe that he has meaningfully examined whatever compelled him to commit sexual crimes as a minor," she wrote.