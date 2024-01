Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Adam Driver is sharing his experience on the set of "Star Wars."

During a recent interview on the "SmartLess" podcast, the "Marriage Story" actor discussed the new Star Wars movie, revealing, "They’re doing stuff, but not with me." He told hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, "I’m not doing any more" of those movies.

Part of the reason he isn't up for portraying Kylo Ren in any more Star Wars movies is because the character died at the end of the final film in the reboot trilogy, "The Rise of Skywalker."

"‘Star Wars’ was way more exhausting for me. … I made it more exhausting than it should have been," Driver said. "I hadn’t quite figured out the momentum of a set that was that big before. All the things I had worked on were really small and they moved pretty fast."

"The director sets the pace of the set. I don’t like to control that. I have to adjust," he continued. "Spike Lee and [Steven] Soderbergh shoot really fast. For me that’s not comfortable, but it’s their movie and their film so I adjust."

The new film in the franchise is set to take place following the events of "The Rise of Skywalker," and will see the return of the character Rey, played by Daisy Ridley. It will center around Rey rebuilding the Jedi Order and will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and is written by Steven Knight.

Following his time in the franchise, Driver starred as Maurizio Gucci, the one time head of the fashion house, in "House of Gucci," and most recently starred as Enzo Ferrari, the founder of the luxury car brand, Ferrari, in "Ferrari."

"So many people have been like, ‘How many Italians ... ?’ I’m like, 'It’s just kind of worked out that way,'" Driver said on the podcast. "But I’m like, you know, it’s Ridley [Scott] and it’s Michael [Mann] and they’re, in my mind, some of the best filmmakers of all time. Who gives a s--- that it was two Italians back to back?"

He was quick to point out, while people often tell him, "You have a thing," he has really just starred as "two Italians!"

When promoting "Ferrari" at the Poland’s Camerimage Film Festival in November 2023, Driver participated in a Q&A event, during which a question from a fan prompted him to drop the f-bomb.

"What do you think about [the] crash scenes? They looked pretty harsh, drastic and, I must say, cheesy for me," the audience member asked. "What do you think?"

"F--- you, I don’t know? Next question," Driver answered, as the audience began to laugh.

"Ferrari" also stars Patrick Demspey, Shailene Woodley, Penelope Cruz and Patrick Dempsey.