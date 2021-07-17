Actor who appeared on 'Law and Order' indicted for brazen NYC murder

A TV actor who has appeared on "Law & Order" and "Boardwalk Empire" was indicted for murder in the broad-daylight shooting of a man killed as he sat in his Jeep in Queens, prosecutors said Friday.

Isaiah Stokes, 41, is accused of ambushing 37-year-old Tyrone Jones the afternoon of Feb. 7 in Jamaica, shooting him nearly a dozen times, the Queens District Attorney’s Office said.

Stokes, who lives in Jamaica, was arraigned Friday on a three-count indictment charging him with second degree murder and weapons possession.

Surveillance footage allegedly shows the actor getting out of a vehicle near the intersection of Linden Boulevard and 200th Street, approaching the driver’s side window of a parked white Jeep Grand Cherokee and firing 11 shots, prosecutors said.

Jones, who lived about a mile and a half from the scene, was pronounced dead by EMS.

Prosecutors didn’t say what they believe led to the slaying.

Stokes, who faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted, is set to be back in court on Monday.

He is known for his roles on "Law & Order," "Power" and "Boardwalk Empire," and also records and performs music under the name I$AIAH, according to his IMBD page.

