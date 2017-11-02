Danny Masterson rape accusations from fellow Scientologists resurface

Danny Masterson was accused of rape by four women in the early 2000s, and those allegations resurfaced on Thursday in the wake of recent accusations of misconduct against several Hollywood figures.



A report by HuffPost on Thursday reignited claims by four women accusing Masterson of rape. A woman filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department in 2004 saying Masterson raped her when she was “passed out.” The three other women, who are Scientologists like Masterson, allegedly reported their incidents with the 41-year-old star to the Church of Scientology.

Andrew Brettler, a lawyer at Lavely & Singer speaking on behalf of the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, told Fox News the LAPD closed the 2004 case against Masterson after conducting its investigation. Police later opened the case again earlier this year after Leah Remini's anti-Scientology series, "Scientology and the Aftermath," aired during which she encouraged an accuser within the church to report Masterson to police.

Brettler said the LAPD looked into all the allegations and found no evidence to press charges and closed the case again, handing their findings to the district attorney's office. He added that there have been no new claims or charges since then.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office got a hold of the case in April 2017 after police referred it to them, HuffPost reported. Brettler reiterrated that there were no new claims to move forward with charges. The district attorney has not made a decision on charging Masterson with a crime.

Masterson, who has been a longtime Scientologist, denied the allegations of rape after Tony Ortega, known for reporting on the Church of Scientology, reported the accusations in March.

Masterson is most known for his role as Steven Hyde in the popular series “That ‘70s Show.” His latest work was on the Netflix series “The Ranch” with fellow “That ‘70s Show” co-star Ashton Kutcher.

The allegations against Masterson resurfaced after several prominent Hollywood figures, including Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, were accused of sexual misconduct by multiple people in the media industry.