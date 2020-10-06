AC/DC releasing first single, 'Shot in the Dark,' from upcoming reunion album

AC/DC is giving fans a taste of their upcoming album, “Power Up” with the release of a new single coming Wednesday.

The legendary rock band announced last week they were getting the original living band members back together for their first album since 2014. The group, consisting of Angus Young, Brian Johnson, Phil Rudd and Cliff Williams, revealed that the first single for the album, “Shot in the Dark,” will be released at 12 a.m. EST on Oct. 7.

“SHOT IN THE DARK.” THE NEW SINGLE OUT WEDNESDAY @ 12:00 AM NYC / 5:00 AM LONDON / 3:00 PM SYDNEY. #PWRUP,” the band tweeted Tuesday. They also shared a brief teaser clip giving fans their first taste of the track.

According to Rolling Stone, the album will consist of unreleased songs that Angus wrote with his brother, Malcolm, who died in 2017.

THE GREATEST ROCK BANDS OF ALL TIME ARE...?

“This record is pretty much a dedication to Malcolm, my brother,” Angus Young told the outlet. “It’s a tribute for him like ‘Back in Black’ was a tribute to Bon Scott.”

News of a reunion album was welcomed by fans who have been following the group over the years. Prior to their 2014 album, they’d been mostly separated. Rudd has not toured with the band for several years due to legal issues. Bass player Williams announced his retirement in 2016.

AC/DC has toured with Guns N’ Roses lead singer Axl Rose since he stepped in for Johnson in 2016 when the hard-screaming vocalist was unable to complete the band’s “Rock or Bust” tour due to severe hearing problems.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As Variety notes, 2020 marks the 40th anniversary of the band’s biggest album, 1980’s “Back in Black,” which debuted enduring hits for the band such as the title track as well as “You Shook Me All Night Long." The album sold more than 50 million copies worldwide, according to the outlet.