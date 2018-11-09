The greatest rock and roll bands of all-time are…?

The country has spoken – the Beatles are the clear-cut favorite among Americans as the greatest rock and roll band of all-time.

A poll conducted by Monmouth University and released Thursday found that 86 percent of adults in the U.S. like the Beatles, while just eight percent dislike the English band.

Surprisingly, the finding also illustrates that the Beatles’ popularity among Republicans has plunged over the past decade as a result of the current political climate. Opinions of the group have seen quite the adjustment across all political affiliations.

In 2018, Democrats reported an increase in favorability – 54 percent like the Beatles “a lot,” compared to 51 percent in 2009. The trend continues with registered independents as 53 percent like them a lot in 2018 compared to 49 percent in 2009. The large change in favorability came from conservatives as Republicans reported that just 40 percent like the Beatles a lot now compared to 50 percent in 2009, resulting in a 10-point drop.

The poll randomly sampled 805 adults aged 18 and older over the course of four days and asked a series of questions ranging from best rock and roll band or group of all-time to whether or not the Beatles appeal more to people with liberal or conservative beliefs.

When asked to name the greatest rock and roll group of all-time, nearly one-in-four, or 23 percent, of U.S. adults say “The Beatles.” Bringing up the second place by a wide margin are the Rolling Stones at eight percent, Led Zeppelin holding on at four percent, AC/DC also at four percent, the Eagles with three percent, and Aerosmith and Queen with a slim two percent. There were also dozens of other groups declared by no more than one percent of poll participants.

“The Beatles enjoy remarkable longevity among music lovers of all stripes because of their time-eclipsing compositions and exquisite musicianship,” said Ken Womack, Ph.D., Dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at Monmouth University. Womack is a renowned Beatles scholar who recently authored a two-volume biography of legendary producer George Martin.

Other bands mentioned in the study include Metallica, Pink Floyd, U2 and The Who.

Take a look at America's list of top rock and roll bands of all-time, below:

1. The Beatles

2. The Rolling Stones

3. Led Zeppelin

4. AC/DC

5. The Eagles

6. Aerosmith

7. Queen

8. The Beach Boys

9. Bon Jovi

10. Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band

11. Creedence Clearwater Revival

12. Def Leppard

13. Elvis Presley

14. Fleetwood Mac

15. Grateful Dead

16. Guns N' Roses

17. The Jimi Hendrix Experience

18. Journey

19. Kiss

20. Lynyrd Skynyrd