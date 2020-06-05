Abby Lee Miller's new Lifetime show does ‘not have plans to air' following racism accusations, network says

Abby Lee Miller's new reality show might not see the light of day following accusations of past racist remarks.

“We currently do not have plans to air the Abby’s Virtual Dance Off," Lifetime -- the network behind the series -- told Fox News on Friday.

Per Entertainment Weekly, which first reported the news, the show was supposed to air over the summer. In addition, Miller reportedly won't be appearing in "Dance Moms" should the show be renewed for Season 9.

On Thursday, Miller issued an apology after a former "Dance Moms" co-star accused her of making racist remarks.

The television personality took to Instagram to make a heartfelt apology in response to young dancer Kamryn Smith's mother, Adriana Smith, who shared her negative experiences of working with Miller during Season 8 of the show.

"I genuinely understand and deeply regret how my words have effected [sic] and hurt those around me in the past, particularly those in the Black community. To Kamryn, Adriana, and anyone else I've hurt, I am truly sorry," Miller wrote on Thursday.

"I realize that racism can come not just from hate, but also from ignorance," Miller continued. "No matter the cause, it is harmful, and it is my fault. While I cannot change the past or remove the harm I have done, I promise to educate myself, learn, grow, and do better. While I hope to one day earn your forgiveness, I recognize that words alone are not enough. I understand it takes time and genuine change."

Miller's apology came a couple of days after Smith called her out in a lengthy Instagram post of her own. She accused Miller of making prejudiced remarks, such as hinting that she was "really" on the show because she was black.

According to a description of "Abby’s Virtual Dance Off" on Lifetime's website, the show was set to follow Miller as she searched "for some of the most talented dancers across the country."

