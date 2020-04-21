Aaron Carter says he and girlfriend Melanie Martin are expecting their first baby

A baby is in Aaron Carter's future.

The "I Want Candy" singer took to Instagram Live on Tuesday to announce that he and his girlfriend, Melanie Martin, are expecting a child together.

“Obviously I have a baby on the way. I’m going to be a busy father for sure," said Carter, 32, according to People.

AARON CARTER'S GIRLFRIEND MELANIE MARTIN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

The outlet noted that Carter showed off what appeared to be a positive pregnancy test.

He added: “This is the official announcement, we’re pregnant."

Carter also spoke directly with People and said he's looking forward to fatherhood.

AARON CARTER REVEALS FACE TATTOO WITH GIRLFRIEND'S NAME

“This is what we both want,” said the singer. “We both were trying for it. I’m just focused on the future and being a dad. I want to be a good dad. I’m focused, my music career has been doing really well, and touring, having my clothing line out, all that stuff I have going for me that isn’t necessarily just music. Family is most important to me.”

Carter seemingly referenced the pregnancy in his latest Instagram post as well.

The singer shared a shirtless photo of himself brushing his teeth.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Dad bod," read the caption.

Reps for Carter did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.