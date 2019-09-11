Celebrity 9/11 tributes: Alyssa Milano, Mark Wahlberg, Kaley Cuoco and more stars mark 18th anniversary

Stars took to social media to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the September 11 terror attacks.

Gigi Hadid, Mark Wahlberg, Kaley Cuoco all posted images and reflected on the somber day Wednesday, marking the tragedy's 18th anniversary.

"Thinking of the lives lost on 9/11/01 their families who still live with that void, and the first responders and New-Yorkers that were there to lift each other up and rebuild," Hadid wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Wahlberg shared a photo of the two lights shining where the towers once stood and wrote used the trending hashtag "#neverforget."

Cuoco, an animal rights activist, honored the service dogs who helped locate victims in the rubble.

Kate Hudson wrote, "Remembering this day 18 years ago. Always makes my heart heavy. I was living in New York at the time and I will never forget the way every person in the city supported each other in such an intense time of mourning."

"Everyone came together, proactively trying to help in anyway [sic] one could and when there was nothing else to do there was always the collective healing that took place even in the words or smile of a stranger. It was a powerful feeling in the hardest of times. New York, you are one beautifully tough city. Thinking of all the families and friends missing their loved ones. We still heal with you," she added.

The 9/11 attacks killed 2,996 people and left more than 6,000 others injured.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Karlie Kloss, Andy Cohen and Luke Bryan also took a moment out of their day to remember and reflect.

"Today is always an emotional day...Never forget, always remember," wrote the "Jersey Shore" star.

Kloss wrote, "18 years ago the view from this window looked very different. For me today is always a day of reflection, a celebration and remembrance of lives lost and our brave first responders, the men and women who risked their lives to save others. We are forever grateful to you."

"Remembering with a heavy heart the innocent souls who died today... and praying that our country can come together again somehow. God Bless America," the Bravo late-night host posted.

While the country singer simply stated, "18 years ago today. #NeverForget."

Actress Alyssa Milano reflected as well.

"Like so many Americans on 9/11, I sat in fear of what was happening. Like so many Americans on 9/11, I sat in shock of the bravery of 1st responders. Like so many Americans on 9/11, I sat in awe of the hope invoked by our grieving country standing proud together. #NeverForget," she tweeted.