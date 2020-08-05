50 Cent shares picture of his backside to call out Emmys for snubbing 'Power'

50 Cent didn’t mince words in a recent social media post when it came to the Emmys snubbing his Starz series, “Power.”

The 45-year-old musician and actor not only plays a character on the drama but acts as executive producer as well. The show focuses on a nightclub owner in New York City who lives a secret double life as a notorious drug kingpin. Since its debut in 2014, the show has not received any Emmy Award attention despite being one of the top hits for the network.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share what appears to be a painting of his naked rear end along with a caption chastising the Emmys for completely ignoring “Power.”

“ok here it is Emmy’s, My Black a-- for your consideration to kiss,” he wrote along with a middle finger emoji. “F--- your organization I only care about NAACP awards.”

The actor’s shout out to the NAACP awards makes sense given that the show often receives attention from that awards show and has even won several since 2014.

This isn’t the first time that 50 Cent has called out the television awards show in no uncertain terms for not recognizing his show. In 2019, shortly after the nominees were announced, he took to social media again to share some ratings metrics for “Power” and to rebuke the Emmys as being run by elderly out-of-touch people.

“The EMMY’s can kiss my black a-- in slow motion,” he wrote at the time. “F--- em I’m #1 They a bunch of Bengay my back hurt smelling a-- old people anyway. LOL.”

It was announced last week that the Emmys opted to nominate “Better Call Saul,” “The Crown,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Killing Eve,” “The Mandalorian,” “Ozark,” “Stranger Things” and “Succession” for outstanding drama series.