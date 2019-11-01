50 Cent meets with Nancy Pelosi on Capitol Hill: 'Big changes coming'

Rapper 50 Cent is taking a stab at politics.

The 44-year-old musician was spotted on Capitol Hill on Wednesday where he rubbed elbows with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi while advocating for diversity and representation in the entertainment industry, according to The Hill

“My #1 Lady Nancy Pelosi - Big Changes Coming,” 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, captioned a photo he took with her.

He was also reportedly in Washington, D.C., to advocate for Starz -- the network airing his series "Power" -- to remain as part of Comcast Xfinity.

"Hate it or love it, shows like #Power matter b/c #RepresentationMatters," Rep. Bobby Rush of Illinois wrote on social media.

"It is important that we see people who look like us in government AND on the big screen. Thank you @50Cent, @naturinaughton, & @STARZ for coming to speak w/ me about the importance of diverse programming."

50 Cent posted the quote on his Instagram.

"I met with @repcardenas to discuss the importance of producing and promoting diverse programming," he captioned another group photo.

The businessman has been vocal about his feelings about Comcast. He recently called out the company's CEO, Brian L. Roberts, about his handling of the Starz.

“This is the guy fu**ing up (Power) over at @Comcast for no reason Brian Roberts, mother fu**er look like he been pushed around his whole life,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram. “He need to chill out, go to a golf course or sit his a** down some where.”

In July, 50 Cent said "Power" has been previously overlooked by the Emmys because of race. It hasn't received any nominations despite the success of popular drama series that has a prominently black cast.

"I like to say it's racial. That's the easy way to get out of things," he said during Television Critics Association Press Tour. "People who are running and connected to these ceremonies are not necessarily cool people."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.