2020 Primetime Emmy nominations: The complete list

The 2020 Primetime Emmy nominations have been revealed.

On Tuesday, host Leslie Jones kicked off the announcement by appearing on a virtual set. She was joined virtually with presenters Laverne Cox (“Orange Is the New Black”), Josh Gad (“Frozen”) and Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”).

Check out the nominees below.

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series:

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Zendaya “Euphoria"

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series:

Jason Bateman, “Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show"

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt's Creek"

Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series:

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Issa Rae, “Insecure"

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish"

Outstanding variety/talk series

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee"

Outstanding competition program

"RuPaul’s Drag Race"

"The Voice"

"Nailed It"

"Top Chef"

"The Masked Singer"

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie

Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True"

Hugh Jackman, "Bad Education"

Jeremy Irons, "Watchmen"

Paul Mescal, "Normal People"

Jeremy Pope, "Hollywood"

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie

Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"

Regina King, "Watchmen"

Kerry Washington, "Little Fires Everywhere"

Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"

Octavia Spencer, "Self-Made"

Outstanding limited series

"Watchmen"

"Mrs. America"

"Unbelievable"

"Little Fires Everywhere"

"Unorthodox"

“This year, we are also bearing witness to one of the greatest fights for social justice in history. And it is our duty to use this medium for change,” Frank Scherma, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy, said at the beginning of the livesteam.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, airs Sunday, Sept. 20 on ABC.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.