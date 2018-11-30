5 things to watch on Fox Nation this weekend

Fox Nation, the new on-demand, subscription-based streaming service for Fox News super fans has officially launched.

In addition to its daily live programming, the streaming service is home to exclusive documentaries, such as "Scandalous: ABSCAM" and “Riddle: The Search for James R. Hoffa.”

For those new subscribers, here's a look at what's available to binge-watch this weekend:

1. "Scandalous: Chappaquiddick"

Sen. Ted Kennedy’s political career was tarnished on July 18, 1969, when his car crashed off a bridge on the tiny Massachusetts island of Chappaquiddick, plunging into the dark waters of the tide-swept Poucha Pond and killing 28-year-old passenger Mary Jo Kopechne — a mystery that continues to haunt “America’s Royal Family.”

The shocking events leading up to the political aide’s demise are the subject of Fox Nation’s new documentary titled “Scandalous: Chappaquiddick,” which aims to investigate how the youngest Kennedy narrowly escaped from drowning and returned back to his hotel room unharmed.

The Fox Nation special features never-before-seen interviews and retellings of the events that night, cracking down on the truth, pieces of evidence and errors that were apparent.

2. "The Fuhrman Diaries"

John F. Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States, was assassinated on Nov. 22, 1963, while traveling through Dallas, Texas in an open-top convertible, forever shaping America. Former Los Angeles detective Mark Fuhrman is hoping to share his insight nearly 60 years later after the horrific event took the life of the young president.

The 66-year-old is the host of Fox Nation’s new docu-series “The Fuhrman Diaries,” where he reveals private thoughts and analysis on criminal cases that have defined the last half-century. Furhman admitted the shocking televised killing of Kennedy is a case he has obsessed over for years and has long wondered about the identity of the president's assassin.

3. "Scandalous: ABSCAM"

In the late 1970s, skepticism of American politics is at an all-time high after Watergate eroded the public’s trust in politicians and corruption in Washington D.C. seems par for the course. That is until master conman-turned-FBI informant Mel Weinberg enters the picture.

"Scandalous: ABSCAM" follows Weinberg and several highly skilled FBI agents as they orchestrate an elaborate undercover sting operation involving a faux Arab sheik, briefcases of cash, hidden cameras, and eventually, six congressmen and one U.S. Senator. The legendary FBI sting known as ABSCAM leads to such shocking revelations and controversy that decades later would inspire the Oscar-nominated film "American Hustle."

Through fascinating archival footage and in-depth interviews with major players, including Weinberg himself, "Scandalous: ABSCAM" delves into the epic story of the groundbreaking undercover operation that shook the nation’s core and changed American politics forever.

4. "Riddle: The Search for James R. Hoffa"

In 1975, James Riddle Hoffa, the legendary head of the Teamsters Union, disappeared off the face of the earth. For more than four decades, countless tips, rumors and theories about his whereabouts have all lead to dead ends. But could the answer finally be found inside a small house on a quiet, tree-lined street in the Detroit suburbs?

“Riddle” follows journalist Eric Shawn's quest to track down clues and tie up loose ends on a story he has been working on for over 15 years: the deathbed confession of mobster Frank "The Irishman" Sheeran. Before his death, "The Irishman” confessed to Shawn that he was the one who murdered Hoffa and pointed out the Detroit house where he claims to have done it.

Shawn and his crew brought in a forensic team in 2004 and found blood evidence, which resulted in the local authorities digging up the floorboards to have blood residue tested. Using exclusive archival material including unearthed Hoffa family home movies, “Riddle” retraces his last steps and methodically investigates the claims of “The Irishman” to see if the riddle can be solved once and for all.

5. "Borked"

"Borked" chronicles the epic battle over control of the U.S. Supreme Court when in 1987, Judge Robert Bork's name entered the dictionary as a verb meaning "to systematically and savagely defame and vilify your opponent." He was at the center of an epic battle over control of the U.S. Supreme Court between President Ronald Reagan and the Democrat-controlled Senate led by Ted Kennedy and Joe Biden.