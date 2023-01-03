2023 Golden Globes announces Ana de Armas, Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Lee Curtis among presenters at ceremony

The first wave of presenters for the 2023 Golden Globes has been announced.

On Tuesday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) revealed that Jamie Lee Curtis, Billy Porter, Ana de Armas, Nicole Byer, Quentin Tarantino and Tracy Morgan were among those who would be taking the stage to hand out trophies during the ceremony on Jan. 10, 2023.

Colman Domingo, Natasha Lyonne, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Niecy Nash-Betts and Ana Gasteyer will also be presenting awards.

‘TOP GUN,’ ‘THE CROWN,’ AND ‘YELLOWSTONE’ LAND GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINATIONS

"Avatar: The Way of Water," "Elvis," "The Fabelmans," "Tár" and "Top Gun: Maverick" are all up for best picture (Drama) this year, with "Babylon," "The Banshees of Inisherin," "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" and "Triangle of Sadness" up for best picture (Musical/Comedy).

Eddie Murphy will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille award and Ryan Murphy will receive the Carol Burnett award.

Austin Butler, Hugh Jackman, Margot Robbie, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig, Brad Pitt, Eddie Redmayne, Andrew Garfield and Kevin Costner are just a few of the many stars up for awards this year.

In recent years, the Golden Globes have been muddled with controversy. NBC canceled last year's broadcast of the event after an investigation by the Los Angeles Times found that HFPA had no Black members, leading many to boycott the show.

Brendan Fraser, who is up for best actor (Drama) for "The Whale" this year, has said he was groped in 2003 by Philip Berk, who was formally a member and president of HFPA. Regardless of his nomination, Fraser has already announced that he would not be attending the event.

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael and will air live on both NBC and the Peacock app on Jan. 10, 2023, from the Beverly Hilton.