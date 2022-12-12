'Top Gun,' 'The Crown,' and 'Yellowstone' land Golden Globe nominations

The Golden Globes nominations are out, and several movies and television shows racked up multiple nominations.

Netflix continues to dominate as a film and television distributor, with nine and 14 nominations respectively.

Searchlight Pictures topped the film nominations, with "The Banshees of Inisherin," which garnered eight nominations.

HBO Max and Netflix tied for first in television nominations, with "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" and "The Crown" helping to accumulate 14 nods for the streaming service.

Evan Peters, who played real-life serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the "Dahmer" single-season series was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television, while star Niecy Nash was nominated in the same category but for an actress.

Nash will face both Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza of "The White Lotus" in that category.

Kevin Costner's John Dutton portrayal in "Yellowstone" finally earned him a nomination for Best Actor in a TV series (DRAMA) after five seasons. He will be up against Jeff Bridges, Diego Luna, Bob Odenkirk, and Adam Scott.

ABC's "Abbot Elementary" fronted by Quinta Brunson earned five nominations, including individual acknowledgments to four of its actors: Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James and Tyler James Williams.

Several of the top earning films from 2022 also grabbed nominations. In the category for Best Motion Picture (Drama) were "Top Gun: Maverick," "Avatar: The Way of Water," "Elvis," "Tár" and "The Fabelmans."

Among the nominees for Best Actor (Drama) is Brendan Fraser for "The Whale." He previously stated he will not attend the awards show after claiming he was groped in 2003 by Philip Berk, a former Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) member and former president of the organization.

The show will air on Jan. 10 with host Jerrod Carmichael. Due to a Los Angeles Times investigation in 2021, which found that the HFPA then had no Black members, a revelation compounded by other allegations of ethical improprieties, many stars and studios said they would boycott the show. NBC canceled the broadcast last year and has restructured their contract for this year's program.

