Post Malone debuts new giant face tattoo: 'Skeletons are cool'

Post Malone has a new face tattoo and it's huge.

The “Sunflower” singer showed off his new ink on Instagram on Sunday. The huge tattoo is a skeleton face with flames and is placed on his temple.

“I have cut my hair even shorter, also skeletons are cool,” the singer explained.

Malone, 24, also shared a sweet message for fans in his caption. “Spread your heart as much as you can,” the “Circles” singer wrote. “A little love goes farther than you think. Stay strong, and keep kicking a--.”

The rapper has an impressive collection of facial tattoos. Malone has a barbed wire tattoo across his hairline, the words “always” and “tired” underneath his eyes, the words “stay away,” and more on his face.

In March, Malone opened up about getting tattoos on his face due to insecurity.

“I’m a ugly-a-- motherf---er,” Malone told GQ. “[The face tattoos do] maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look, so I’m going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence when it comes to my appearance.”