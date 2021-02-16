'The Daily Show' host Trevor Noah compares Donald Trump to O.J. Simpson after impeachment trial acquittal

"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah bashed Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans following the acquittal of the former president in his second impeachment trial.

On Saturday, the Senate voted 57-43 to find Trump guilty. However, despite seven Republicans breaking from their other party members, the vote fell 10 short of reaching the supermajority needed to convict.

"This dude just loves losing the popular vote," mocked Noah during Monday’s episode of "The Daily Show."

Noah noted that the vote may be heartbreaking for some who were hoping to see Trump face punishment over the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol building. He explained, however, that it’s not surprising given how influential the former president still is on Republicans.

"I get that it’s disappointing for a lot of people, but we should know this by now – this is what Trump does. He wiggles his way out of accountability," Noah said. "Trying to hold Trump accountable for his crimes is like trying to kill a fruit fly."

He continued: "This was actually a tricky situation for Republicans because polls show that most Americans don’t like Trump and think he should have been convicted, but the GOP base still loves Trump and would turn against anyone who votes against him faster than ‘Buffy’ fans turned on Joss Whedon."

Noah concluded his thoughts on Trump by referring to him as the "acquittal G.O.A.T." after surviving two impeachment trials without conviction and likening him to O.J. Simpson, who famously beat murder charges in 1995.

"Sorry O.J., you had a good run but Trump got acquitted twice and he’s responsible for more deaths," he joked.

Elsewhere in his rant, Noah took a jab at Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who argued that he believes Trump incited the mob that eventually breached the security of the Capitol building on Jan. 6. However, he said that because Trump is now out of office, the Senate was left with little recourse to impeach him.

"Yet another profile in courage from Mitch McConnell, basically what he’s saying is Trump caused the riots, he’s super guilty and Mitch just hopes that someday, someone else will do something about it."