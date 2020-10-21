Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

2020 CMT Music Awards: Partial Winners list

Carrie Underwood and Dan + Shay bagged early awards

By Nate Day | Fox News
The time has come to honor some of country music's biggest names.

Legends like Tanya Tucker will join the likes of Carrie Underwood for the show with appearances from pop stars like Katy Perry and Demi Lovato.

Hosting duties were taken on by Kane Brown, Ashley McBryde and Sarah Hyland.

This year's show took place outdoors in order to accommodate the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, setting it apart from past shows.

Dan + Shay (left), Carrie Underwood (center) and Luke Bryan (right) are among the evening's winners.

Here's a list of the evening's winners so far: 

  • Duo video of the year: Dan + Shay, "I Should Probably Go To Bed"
  • Female video of the year: Carrie Underwood, "Drinking Alone"
  • Equal play award: Jennifer Nettles
  • CMT performance of the year: Chris Young, "Drowning"
  • Male video of the year: Luke Bryan, "One Margarita"
  • Breakthrough video of the year: Gabby Barret, "I Hope"

