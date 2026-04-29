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Royal Families

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘genuine love story' is built on being a 'very normal family': author

For their 15th wedding anniversary, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a photo relaxing on with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
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Prince William and Kate Middleton's ‘genuine love story’ behind palace walls Video

Prince William and Kate Middleton's ‘genuine love story’ behind palace walls

Robert Hardman, author of "Elizabeth II," explains how Prince William prioritizes family life and keeps a grounded approach despite the pressures of royal duty.

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Prince William and Kate Middleton are marking a special milestone.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary on April 29, took to social media to share a photo of themselves relaxing on the grass with their three children: Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 8.

The family smiled as they snuggled together.

KING CHARLES WARNED PRINCE WILLIAM, 'DON’T MAKE THE MISTAKES THAT I MADE’ IN MARRIAGE: EXPERT

"Celebrating 15 years of marriage," the caption read, alongside a heart emoji.

The anniversary comes after a difficult stretch for the royal family, as Kate gradually returned to public life following her cancer treatment and William continued balancing royal duties with family responsibilities.

Prince William in red tunic and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge riding in horse-drawn carriage

The Prince and Princess of Wales tied the knot on April 29, 2011. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

William met Kate when they were both students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. They dated on and off before getting engaged in 2010. They married a year later at Westminster Abbey.

WATCH: PRINCE WILLIAM AND KATE MIDDLETON'S ‘GENUINE LOVE STORY’ BEHIND PALACE WALLS

Prince William and Kate Middleton's ‘genuine love story’ behind palace walls Video

"I think with William and Catherine, it really is, unquestionably, a genuine love story," Robert Hardman, author of "Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. Her Story," told Fox News Digital.

Prince William and family watching RAF flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis, Prince George, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Princess Charlotte watch an RAF flypast from Buckingham Palace's balcony on June 14, 2025, in London. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"It had to be conducted in the full gaze of media scrutiny, but they’re a great partnership, and they’re a very close family," he shared. "It’s interesting that they like nothing more than being together in relatively ungrand situations. They don't have a great desire to stay in five or six-star hotels, and they don’t live a very grand life. Their idea of fun is just going for a picnic in the woods of Norfolk or spending time at home in the garden."

"They’re a very normal family," Hardman added.

Kate Middleton looking adoringly at Prince William while walking outdoors.

The Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on April 29, 2026. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

British broadcaster Helena Chard told Fox News Digital the couple is expected to celebrate privately, likely outdoors with their children.

"Understandably, they’re keeping things under wraps," said Chard. "It avoids splitting coverage from King Charles and Queen Camilla’s state visit. But no doubt they will celebrate as a loving family behind closed doors, allowing the state visit and the U.K. and U.S.’s shared history and friendship to take center stage."

Prince William speaking to Catherine, Princess of Wales, with a Union Jack flag in front of her

Prince William, Prince of Wales, speaks to Catherine, Princess of Wales, during the 80th anniversary of VE Day at Horse Guards Parade in London on May 8, 2025. (Toby Melville/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Hardman noted that there’s one thing William has made clear over the years — his family comes first.

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An image of a young Queen Elizabeth II on a book cover.

"Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. Her Story." by royal expert Robert Hardman will be published on May 19, 2026. (Pegasus Books)

"They’re a regular family, and I think they’ve shown time and time again that when there’s a family issue, family, for him, comes first," he explained.

"There have been moments where he hasn’t been at events," said Hardman. "People said, ‘Well, where’s Prince William?’ And they learned his wife wasn’t feeling well, or he was taking the children somewhere."

Princess Catherine and Prince William standing against a wall of blooming flowers at Windsor Castle

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Prince William, Prince of Wales, attend a ceremonial welcome for France's president and his wife at Windsor Castle on July 8, 2025. (Dominique Jacovides/AFP)

"We’re all looking at what William will be like when he’s king," Hardman shared. "In his approach to the job, he takes his role as father very seriously.

Prince William saluting during a visit to RAF Valley in Anglesey

Prince William, Prince of Wales, salutes during a visit to RAF Valley in Anglesey, Wales, on April 28, 2026, as part of celebrations marking its 85th anniversary. (Dominic Lipinski/AFP)

"He’s not just a future king, but he’s the dad of a future king. I know he’s very concerned about how to make the whole royal experience as un-scary, if you like, and as appealing as possible, notably to his oldest son, George, but to Charlotte and Louis as well, because they are the future of the monarchy."

"If they decide they don’t want anything to do with it, then it’s very bad news for the monarchy," said Hardman.

Prince William and Kate Middleton driving a blue Aston Martin convertible decorated with ribbons and balloons.

Prince William and Catherine leave Buckingham Palace in a blue 1969 Aston Martin DB6 Volante decorated with ribbons and balloons after their wedding reception in London on April 29, 2011. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

In a 2024 interview on "The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy," William, 43, opened up about how he prioritizes his family.

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Catherine Princess of Wales attending a service at Westminster Abbey in London

Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on April 25, 2026, as part of the ANZAC Day commemorations. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

"I do try and stick to school timetables as best as possible," he said. "So, most days we’re in and out of school doing pick-ups and drop-offs."

"Getting the balance of work and family life right is really important because, for me, the most important thing in my life is family, and everything is about the future. ... If you don’t start the children off now with a happy, healthy, stable home, I feel you’re setting them up for a bit of a hard time and a fall."

Prince William and Kate Middleton posing for photographs in St James Palace state apartments

Prince William and Kate Middleton pose for photographs in the State Apartments of St James Palace in London on Nov. 16, 2010, following their engagement announcement. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

William and Kate have discussed their love of spending time outdoors. In a 2020 podcast, Kate said her favorite moments with her family take place "outside in the country, and we’re all filthy dirty."

Prince William and Princess Catherine posing for a selfie at Radical Weavers studio in Stirling Scotland

Prince William and Princess Catherine pose for a photo during their visit to Stirling, Scotland, on Jan. 20, 2026. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Chard said the couple’s focus on family has remained central to their relationship.

"The bond and love that the Prince and Princess of Wales still share is evident for all to see," Chard previously told Fox News Digital. "They complete each other like two puzzle pieces. They are soulmates. The truth is, both Prince William and Princess Catherine have always had a strong sense of self. They communicate, compromise and share burdens. They help each other through challenging times."

Prince William and Kate Middleton leaving Westminster Abbey after VE Day service

The couple pictured leaving Westminster Abbey after attending a service of thanksgiving marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day in London on May 8, 2025. (Benjamin Cremel/AFP)

"Their shared humor is also their superpower, along with a wonderful circle of friends and a strong family support network," said Chard.

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Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, smiling at each other at an artisan market in Tobermory, Scotland

Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, smile at each other during a tour of an artisan market in Tobermory, Scotland, on April 29, 2025. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

 "They don’t feel the need to prove themselves to anyone and are laser-focused on all they do, from their family priorities to their royal endeavors. They haven’t changed as people and have simply matured together. They certainly know their own minds and, as modern royals, are carrying out everything that they feel fits rather than what is expected."

"They prioritize shared goals in bringing up a happy, healthy family," Chard added.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

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