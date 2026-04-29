Chet Hanks ditched luxury apartments for Nashville trailer park

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chet Hanks traded luxury leases for life on wheels after a solo road trip up California’s coast left him rethinking what "home" looks like.

Hanks, 35, revealed he's been living in a Nashville trailer park while pursuing his country music dreams. The "Running Point" star opened up about his decision to swap swanky apartments and hotels for good neighbors in a new interview.

"I didn't want to get an apartment because I literally just got a condo in L.A. and I furnished it. You know, it was like my first property, like buying it," Tom Hanks' son said during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." "I didn't want to do that again, and I didn't want to furnish it. So I was, like, staying in Airbnbs and hotels and that gets really old because I just like having my own space."

"I went on this road trip because I was just bored by myself," he added. "I wanted to do a little getaway. And I drove up to the Bay Area in Carmel. If you know where Carmel in California is. It's really beautiful. And I stayed in an Airstream trailer and I really loved it. And I was like, 'Man I want one of these. I want to get one of these.' So I did. I got a trailer."

TOM HANKS’ SON CHET TRAPPED IN MEDELLIN AFTER USING GREEK PASSPORT FOR COLOMBIA TRIP GOES WRONG

Hanks explained while he isn't ready to own an Airstream just yet, the RV he did purchase has worked out nicely and has everything he needs.

"I got my kitchen. I got, you know, a walk-in shower," Hanks revealed. "That's a big deal with trailers if it's a walk-in shower, because sometimes it's like they combine the toilet and the shower. It's called a wet bath."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Hanks claimed he's the youngest person in his trailer park by like "30 or 40 years," but has enjoyed his neighbors, who are "great people."

"It's not what you think, you know?" he told Fallon. "You think, 'Oh, you're going to live in a trailer park? It might be a little sketchy. It might be a little dangerous.' It's all just like retirees."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In his free time, Hanks said he's done campfire activities and used his fire pit.

"But most of the time, I just do exactly what I do at home – which is just stay inside and lay in bed and watch Netflix and things like that," he added.

Hanks launched his country music career in 2025 as he created his band, Something Out West, with collaborator Drew Arthur. The duo released "Leaving Hollywood" and recently performed at the Stagecoach Festival. Hanks' father, Tom Hanks, was spotted in attendance.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

They performed "You Better Run," which has a "Forrest Gump"-inspired music video.