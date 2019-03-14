2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards winners list
One of the biggest nights in pop music is here!
This year's sixth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards kicked off at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday night and brought out some of music's most celebrated artists and most popular bands for an unforgettable evening of bombastic music acts and memorable acceptance speeches.
The star-studded show, hosted by rapper and Masked Singer winner T-Pain, is set to feature performances by Alicia Keys, Ariana Grande, Ella Mai, Travis Barker, Lauv, Halsey, the Backstreet Boys, Kacey Musgraves and John Legend, to name just a few.
However, the real reason for the big night is to celebrate the artists fans love, and Cardi B leads the pack with a jaw-dropping 14 nominations in total, with Drake following behind with an impressive eight nominations.
Check out the full list of winners, *in bold*, below. ET will be updating with all the newest winners throughout the show.
Song of the Year:
“Better Now” - Post Malone
“Girls Like You” - Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
“God's Plan” - Drake
“Perfect” - Ed Sheeran
*“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey*
Female Artist of the Year:
*Ariana Grande*
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Dua Lipa
Halsey
Male Artist of the Year:
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes
Best Duo/Group of the Year:
*5 Seconds Of Summer*
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
twenty one pilots
Best Collaboration:
“Finesse (Remix)” Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B
“Girls Like You” - Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
“I Like It” - Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin
“Meant To Be” - Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
“The Middle” - Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
Best New Pop Artist:
Bazzi
Lauv
Marshmello
MAX
NF
Alternative Rock Song of the Year:
“Africa” - Weezer
“Broken” - lovelytheband
“Happier” - Marshmello featuring Bastille
*"High Hopes" - Panic! At the Disco*
“Natural” - Imagine Dragons
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:
*Imagine Dragons*
lovelytheband
Panic! At The Disco
Portugal. The Man
Thirty Seconds To Mars
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:
AJR
Badflower
*Billie Eilish*
lovelytheband
Two Feet
Rock Song of the Year:
“Are You Ready” - Disturbed
“Bulletproof” - Godsmack
“Devil” - Shinedown
“Safari Song” - Greta Van Fleet
“Zombie” - Bad Wolves
Rock Artist of the Year:
Five Finger Death Punch
Godsmack
Greta Van Fleet
Shinedown
*Three Days Grace*
Country Song of the Year:
“Heaven” - Kane Brown
*“Meant To Be” - Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line*
“Most People Are Good” - Luke Bryan
“Rich” - Maren Morris
“Tequila” - Dan + Shay
Country Artist of the Year:
Carrie Underwood
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Best New Country Artist:
Carly Pearce
Dylan Scott
Jordan Davis
LANCO
Russell Dickerson
Dance Song of the Year:
“Friends” - Marshmello and Anne-Marie
“Happier” - Marshmello featuring Bastille
“One Kiss” - Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa
“Remind Me To Forget” - Kygo featuring Miguel
*“The Middle” - Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey*
Dance Artist of the Year:
Calvin Harris
Kygo
*Marshmello*
The Chainsmokers
Zedd
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
“God's Plan” - Drake
“I Like It” Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin
“In My Feelings” – Drake
“Nice For What” - Drake
“Psycho” – Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
*Cardi B*
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Best New Hip-Hop Artist:
BlocBoy JB
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Lil Pump
XXXTENTACION
R&B Song of the Year:
*“Boo'd Up” - Ella Mai*
“Finesse (Remix)” - Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B
“Medicine” - Queen Naija
“Sky Walker” - Miguel featuring Travis Scott
“When We” - Tank
R&B Artist of the Year:
Daniel Caesar
*Ella Mai*
H.E.R.
Miguel
SZA
Best New R&B Artist:
Brent Faiyaz
*Ella Mai*
H.E.R.
Queen Naija
TK Kravitz
Latin Song of the Year:
“Clandestino” - Shakira featuring Maluma
“Dura” - Daddy Yankee
“Échame La Culpa” - Luis Fonsi and Demi Lovato
“Me Niego” - Reik featuring Ozuna and Wisin
“X” - Nicky Jam and J Balvin
Latin Artist of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Best New Latin Artist:
Lele Pons
Manuel Turizo
Mau y Ricky
Nio Garcia
Raymix
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
“Entre Beso y Beso” - La Arrolladora Banda El Limón
“Me Dejé Llevar” - Christian Nodal
“Mejor Me Alejo” - Banda MS
“Mi Sorpresa Fuiste Tú” - Calibre 50
“Mitad Y Mitad” - Calibre 50
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
Banda Carnaval
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Christian Nodal
Gerardo Ortiz
Producer of the Year:
David Garcia
Frank Dukes
Louis Bell
Marshmello
Noah “40” Shebib
Songwriter of the Year
Frank Dukes
Sarah Aarons
Max Martin
Louis Bell
Andrew Watt
Best Fan Army (Presented by Taco Bell)
5SOSFam - 5 Seconds of Summer
Arianators - Ariana Grande
Beliebers - Justin Bieber
*BTSArmy - BTS*
BardiGang - Cardi B
MendesArmy - Shawn Mendes
Camilizers - Camila Cabello
Stylers - Harry Syles
Jaguars - Lauren Jauregui
Limelights - Why Don't We
Zquad - ZAYN
Swifties - Taylor Swift
Best Lyrics:
*“Consequences” - Camila Cabello*
“Girls Like You” - Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
“God's Plan” - Drake
“In My Blood” - Shawn Mendes
“thank u, next” – Ariana Grande
“Without Me” - Halsey
Best Cover Song:
“A Million Dreams” - P!nk and Willow Sage Hart
“Africa” - Weezer
“Crying in the Club” - Niall Horan
“Fast Car” - Khalid
“In My Blood” - Charlie Puth
“Lucid Dreams” - Halsey
“Me, Myself & I” - Zayn
“Natural Woman” - Ariana Grande
“Rewrite the Stars” - Anne-Marie and James Arthur
*“You’re Still The One” - Harry Styles and Kacey Musgraves*
“Under Pressure” - Shawn Mendes and Teddy Geiger
“Your Song” – Lady Gaga
Best Music Video:
*“Delicate” – Taylor Swift*
“Dura” – Daddy Yankee
“Finesse (Remix)” - Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B
“Freaky Friday” - Lil Dicky and Chris Brown
“Girls Like You” - Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
“God's Plan” - Drake
“I Like It” - Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny
“One Kiss” - Calvin Harris featuring Dua Lipa
“Psycho” - Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign
“Taki Taki” - DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B
“thank u, next” – Ariana Grande
“ThisiIs America” – Childish Gambino
Social Star Award:
*Agnez Mo*
Bhad Bhabie
Dylan Minnette
Joji
Lele Pons
Loren Gray
Mason Ramsey
Queen Naija
Tana Mongeau
Trixie Mattel
Cutest Musician’s Pet:
Asia – Lady Gaga
Edgar - Brett Eldredge
Goodwin - Sabrina Carpenter
*Gracie - Lauren Jauregui*
Hatchi - Perrie Edwards
Mooshu - Alex Pall from The Chainsmokers
Piggy Smallz - Ariana Grande
Best Solo Breakout:
Ally Brooke
Dinah Jane
Lauren Jauregui
Normani
*Tiffany Young*
Song That Left Us Shook: (New Category)
“Here Comes The Change” - Kesha
“I'll Never Love Again” - Lady Gaga
“One Day” - Logic featuring Ryan Tedder
“thank u, next” - Ariana Grande
“This Is America” – Childish Gambino
“Youth” - Shawn Mendes and Khalid
Favorite Tour Photographer: (New Category)
Andy DeLuca (5SOS)
Christian Tierney (Niall Horan)
*Helene Pambrun (Harry Styles)*
Josiah Van Dien (Shawn Mendes)
Pixie Levinson (Dua Lipa)
Rahul B (Camila Cabello)
Ravie B (Beyoncé)
Zack Caspary (Why Don't We)
Rock Album of the Year
*twentyonepilots, Trench*
Pop Album of the Year
*Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next*
Country Album of the Year
*Jason Aldean, Rearview Town*
Alternative Rock Album of the Year:
*Panic! At the Disco, Pray for the Wicked*
Latin Album Of The Year
*J. Balvin, Vibras*
Dance Album of the Year
*The Chainsmokers, Sick Boy*
Tour of the Year:
*Taylor Swift, Reputation Stadium Tour*
Artist of the Decade:
*Garth Brooks*
iHeartRadio Innovator Award:
*Alicia Keys*
Fangirls Award
*Halsey*
Most Thumbed-Up Artist of the Year:
*Imagine Dragons*