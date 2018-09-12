2018 American Music Awards nominations revealed

The 2018 American Music Awards have revealed this year's slate of nominees!

"Love Lies" singer Normani and "Meant to Be" songstress Bebe Rexha led the announcements alongside recording artists Kane Brown and Ella Mai during a special event at YouTube Space L.A. Wednesday morning.

Among the top contenders are Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello and Cardi B, who all offered fans hugely successful music this year. Swift and Cardi are both in contention for Favorite Female Pop/Rock Artist, with Swift once again up for Album of the Year, facing off against the likes of Drake, Imagine Dragons, Post Malone and pal Ed Sheeran.

Tracee Ellis Ross to Return as 2018 American Music Awards Host

It was recently announced that "Black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross is returning to host the show for the second time, after proving just how great an emcee she really is when she led the 2017 AMAs.

2018 American Music Awards Move to New Night!

Earlier this year, it was announced that the AMAs are moving to a new night and will be airing live on Tuesday, Oct. 9. The show had traditionally aired on a Sunday in November.

Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson, Nicole Kidman & More Among 2017 American Music Awards Best Dressed Stars

This year's awards show will feature a number of performances from some of the most exciting names in the music industry as the biggest stars in show business gather at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Here are all the nominees--

Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock:

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock:

Drake

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Duo/Group Pop/Rock:

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Migos

Favorite Song Pop/Rock:

Camila Cabello, “Havana”

Drake, “God’s Plan”

Ed Sheeran, “Perfect”

Favorite Album Pop/Rock:

Drake, Scorpion

Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide)

Taylor Swift, reputation



Favorite Female Artist Country:

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood



Favorite Male Artist Country:

Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Favorite Duo/Group Country:

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Lanco

Favorite Song Country:

Kane Brown, “Heaven”

Dan + Shay, “Tequila”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”

Favorite Album Country:

Kane Brown, "Kane Brown"

Luke Combs, "This One’s for You"

Thomas Rhett, "Life Changes"

Favorite Artist Rap/Hip-Hop:

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

Favorite Artist Soul/R&B:

Khalid

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

Favorite Album Rap/Hip-Hop:

Drake, "Scorpion"

Lil Uzi Vert, "Luv Is Rage 2"

Post Malone, "beerbongs & bentleys"

Favorite Song Rap/Hip-Hop:

Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”

Drake, “God’s Plan”

Post Malone, “Rockstar”



Favorite Album Soul/R&B:

Khalid, "American Teen"

SZA, "CTRL"

XXXTentacion, "17"



Favorite Artist Contemporary:

Shawn Mendes

P!nk

Ed Sheeran



Favorite Female Artist Soul R&B:

Ella Mai

Rihanna

SZA



Favorite Song Soul/R&B:

Khalid, “Young Dumb & Broke”

Ella Mai, “Boo’d Up”

Cardi B & Bruno Mars, “Finesse”

Favorite Soundtrack:

Black Panther

The Greatest Showman

The Fate of the Furious

Favorite Artist EDM:

The Chainsmokers

Marshmello

Zedd

Favorite Social Artist:

BTS

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes

Favorite Music Video:

Camila Cabello, “Havana”

Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”

Drake, “God’s Plan”

Collaboration of the Year:

Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug, “Havana”

Post Malone featuring 21 Savage, “Rockstar”

Bruno Mars & Cardi B, “Finesse”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, “The Middle”



New Artist of the Year:

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Dua Lipa

XXXTentacion

Artist of the Year:

Drake

Imagine Dragons

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Favorite Artist Contemporary Inspirational:

Lauren Daigle

MercyMe

Zach Williams



Favorite Artist Latin:

J Balvin

Daddy Yankee

Ozuna



Favorite Artist Alternative Rock:

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Portugal. The Man

Tour of the Year:

Taylor Swift

Beyonce & JAY-Z

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

U2

The 2018 American Music Awards will air Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.