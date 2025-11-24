The best Black Friday deals to shop right now: Up to 65% off Bose, Levi's, DeWalt and more

Black Friday is here, and now’s the time to cross those items off your holiday list – or treat yourself, of course. We’ve rounded up the best Black Friday sales from top retailers like Amazon, Kohl’s, Eddie Bauer and Ulta, so you don’t have to hunt. From a memory foam Nectar mattress that's over $650 off to the latest AirPods release, now on sale for under $90, these deals are definitely worth checking out.

Latest deals

Apple AirTag 4-pack: $64.98 (34% off)

Apple iPad: $274 (21% off)

Apple Watch Series 11: $339.99 (15% off)

NOCO Boost GB40 car jump starter: $99.95 (20% off)

Beats Solo 4: $129.95 (35% off)

KitchenAid 5-quart mixer: $349.95 (30% off)

TheraGun massage gun: $199.99 (38% off)

Oura Ring 4: $349 (30% off)

Hatch Restore 3 sunrise alarm clock: $134.29 (21% off)

Dyson V11 Extra vacuum: $399.99 (39% off)

Tech

Bose Ultra Open earbuds: $199 (33% off)

Bose Smart soundbar: $399 (27% off)

Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch laptop: $749 (25% off)

JBL Go 4 waterproof portable speaker: $39.95 (20% off)

Amazon Echo Show 5: $54.99 (39% off)

Amazon Fire TV Stick: $ 17.99 (49% off)

Blink Outdoor 4 wireless security camera: $99.99 (62% off)

Amazon Fire 7 kids tablet: $44.99 (55% off)

Insignia 24" Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV: $59.99 (25% off)

Original price: $399

Apple's newest watch, the Apple Watch Series 11, has a faster chip than previous models. It's been re-designed to be thinner and more comfortable, plus it's twice as scratch-resistant. New health features like high blood pressure monitoring and more advanced sleep tracking help you recognize chronic issues and track your sleep habits. You'll also be alerted to possible hypertension if the Watch detects consistently high pressure. Impressively, the Series 11 gives you up to 24 hours of battery life, so you can constantly monitor your health and phone activity.

Original price: $349

The latest version of Apple iPad is perfect for email, social media and watching all your favorite TV shows and movies. The retina 11-inch display is sharp, bright and can even adjust depending on the surrounding light. There are several versions with different storage capacities, although the base 128 GB will be enough for most people.

Original price: $359

Trade in your bulky, uncomfortable headphones for a pair of Bose QuietComfort headphones. The classic, comfortable design and 24 hours of battery life mean you can quite literally wear these headphones all day. Customize your listening experience with a range of options including a quiet mode and an awareness mode options. No matter how you listen, you’ll experience Bose’s legendary audio.

Original price: $129

Apple’s latest edition of their AirPods — the AirPods 4 — have been redesigned with customer’s comments in mind. The shape is more ear-friendly and it has quick-press controls that make switching between music and calls easier. Five hours of battery life will last through the workday (plus an additional 30 hours of listening time when you briefly store it in the case). Unlike previous versions of AirPods, the AirPods 4 are better designed for loud conditions and have improved voice isolation.

Beauty

Le Ceramique Luxe digital 1-pass flat iron: $69.30 (30% off)

Medicube collagen jelly cream: $11.64 (42% off)

LED light therapy mask: $299 (25% off)

Lancôme Génifique Ultimate dual face serum: $32.50 (50% off)

Revlon Turbo Hair Dryer $11.99 (52% off)

Meridian The Trimmer Original men’s body hair trimmer: $29.99 (40% off)

Laura Geller The Best of the Best Baked palette: $34.50 (50% off)

Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer: $399.99 (27% off)

essence Lash Princess false lash effect mascara: $3.55 (29% off)

Laifen SE Lite and diffuser combo: $82.54 (35% off)

Original price: $249.99

Avoid heat damage with the Shark SpeedStyle hair dryer system. Airflow reaches from 0 to 100 mph in a matter of seconds, giving you a salon-quality blowout, faster (and with less heat). To mitigate damage further, the Shark SpeedStyle has a scalp shield mode (designed by dermatologists) that keeps heat at safe levels so it won’t harm your scalp. It comes equipped with multiple attachments like the FrizzFighter, a diffuser and a QuickSmooth brush for silky styles. You can travel anywhere with your new favorite hair dryer thanks to its foldable, lightweight design.

Original price: $349.99

Stop razor burn in its tracks when you switch to the Philips Norelco shaver. Named one of Time Magazine’s best inventions this year, the triple-action blades on the shaver give you an ultra-close shave, even in hard-to-reach areas like your neck and under your nose. Five different shave modes means you can customize the shaver to your needs.

Tools

Craftsman 10-drawer rolling tool cart: $399 (26% off)

DeWalt orbital sander: $129 (28% off)

Craftsman impact driver: $69 (30% off)

DeWalt reciprocating saw: $109 (31% off)

DeWalt cordless drill: $99 (45% off)

Kobalt drill and impact driver set: $149 (35% off)

Craftsman air compressor: $99 (41% off)

Metabo brad nailer: $249 (19% off)

Kobalt air compressor with nailers: $199 (33% off)

Original price: $179

A DeWalt cordless drill and impact driver set is a durable set that will last for years, even with frequent use. Both tools are compact and lightweight, coming in at less than three pounds each. Still, each tool packs a punch. The drill features two different speeds you can adjust based on the needed torque. Featuring an LED light, the drill helps you see more clearly as you're working.

Original price: $999.99

Greenworks might not be a household name, but it keeps up with Craftsman, DeWalt and other tool brands. If you’re ready to make the switch, this eight-piece power tool set is 50% off. Included is a drill and impact driver, a circular saw, a multi-tool, a reciprocating saw, a jig saw, an orbital sander and a handheld work light. The set also comes with helpful extras like a USB charger for all three batteries, sanding discs and multi-tool attachments.

Original price: $449

This Black Friday, you can get three of DeWalt’s most popular power tools — a jig saw, a router and an orbital sander — in one set. It also comes with three batteries and a charger. DeWalt tools last for weeks on a single charge, giving homeowners, DIYers and professionals the power they need. A contractor bag holds all three tools, making it easy to take them with you from job site to job site.

Original price: $68.99

For anyone constantly dealing with fallen tree limbs, a mini chainsaw is a must-have tool. The set comes with the tool itself, a pair of safety gloves and glasses, two batteries, extra chains and other necessary accessories. Easy to hold one-handed while sawing, you'll work your way through branches in seconds. The batteries charge fast – a 1.5-hour charge gives you 30 to 40 minutes of continued use.

Power

EF ECOFLOW portable power station: $349 (50% off)

Jackery Explorer 1000: $349 (22% off)

Jackery Explorer 300: $159 (39% off)

Jackery solar generator 5000: $2,799 (35% off)

WEN inverter generator: $355.99 (20% off)

DuroMax 13,000-watt portable generator: $939.06 (37% off)

Westinghouse 12,500-watt dual fuel home backup portable generator: $823.67 (18% off)

PowerSmart 3600-watt portable inverter generator: $399.49 (20% off)

Bluetti Elite 100 V2 portable power station: $394.99 (50% off)

Bluetti solar generator with 200W solar panel: $645 (41% off)

UGREEN Nexode power bank: $65.99 (34% off)

Original price: $2,999

Be prepared for any power outage or off-grid setting with the Jackery HomePower 3000. It provides enough power to keep essentials like your fridge, Wi-Fi and lights on for up to 15 hours. You can run a fridge alone for up to two days. Recharging is easy, since it takes just under two hours when plugged in. You can also connect to the solar panel when you need additional power. The built-in RV port keeps you prepared for camping adventures. At just about 60 pounds and complete with a carry handle, packing the Jackery is easy.

Original price: $299

Looking for a long-lasting power station? The Anker Solix C300 is built to last up to 10 years, with a five-year warranty already included. There are eight outlets, including three AC, a car socket, three USB-C ports and a USB-A port. Campers and off-griders can easily carry this power station from place to place, or pair it with other Anker stations for additional power. A quick 50-minute charge delivers 0% to 80% battery.

Original price: $3,799

When the power goes out, you want to be prepared. The Westinghouse 28,000-watt generator has you covered. You get commercial-grade power in a portable package. Start up the generator in seconds with the push-button electric start. The manual backup ensures you can always get it started. A 17-gallon gas tank runs the generator for up to 17 hours, which is more than enough to last for most power outages. Nine outlet options, including household and RV ports give you space to plug in all your necessary appliances, lights, power tools, medical equipment and everything in between.

Men's clothing

Brooks men's Adrenaline GTS 24 running shoes: $109.95 (21% off)

Eddie Bauer men's microlight down jacket: $80 (50% off)

Eddie Bauer men's mountain flex fleece-lined canvas pants: $45 (50% off)

Wrangler men's heavyweight sherpa lined plaid shirt jacket: $39.95 (20% off)

Amazon Essentials men's long-sleeve flannel: $12.45 (33% off)

Amazon Essentials men's classic-fit casual stretch chino pant: $18.33 (21% off)

Amazon Essentials lightweight water-resistant puffer jacket: $19.95 (30% off)

Poncho "The Black Smoke" performance flannel: $94.95 (buy two shirts, get two free gifts)

Fresh Clean Threads hoodie two-pack: $78 (34% off with code GET25)

Original price: $59.99

Carhartt’s classic midweight sweatshirt is built for comfort and long-term wear. The relaxed fit and extended size range (from XS to 5XL) make it a go-to for everyone. It’s warm but not bulky and comes in dozens of color options, making it a reliable pick for workdays, weekends and layering all year.

Original price: $69.50

Levi’s 505 jeans have kept their straight-leg style since 1967 — and they still hold up. Made from a soft cotton blend with just enough stretch, they’re easy to move in without feeling tight. The regular fit gives extra room in the thigh, making them a go-to for both work and everyday wear. Available in dozens of washes, with sizes from 29W x 30L up to 66W x 34L.

Women's clothing

Women's Tek Gear fleece jogger pants: $12.74 (49% off)

Levi Strauss Signature Gold women's Totally Shaping bootcut jeans: $22.39 (23% off)

Women's moccasin slippers: $10.19 (54% off)

Skechers women's hands-free slip-in sneakers: $39.97 (29% off)

Amazon Essentials women's French terry fleece hoodie: $8.45 (17% off)

Amazon Essentials women's long-sleeve turtleneck: $7.65 (31% off)

Original price: $59.99

This women's sweatsuit set includes a half-zip hoodie and high-waist sweatpants. Stretchy, warm and slightly oversized, these joggers are comfortable for all body types. Whether hitting the gym, lounging around the house or running errands, this set is made for everyday life.

Original price: $154.95

Hunter boots are built to handle tough weather without sacrificing style. Made from fully waterproof rubber, they’re designed to keep your feet dry in rain, slush or snow. A 1/2-inch heel offers a slight lift, while the cushioned insole and shock-absorbing sole add comfort for all-day wear. With their sleek, minimal design, they work well with jeans and office-ready outerwear.

Original price: $160

A blend of soothing, pastel colors, New Balance 9060 sneakers are classics for a reason. The premium mesh uppers add breathability to the shoes while the pigskin side overlays keep your feet dry. Inspired by 90s styles, these sneakers are a blast from the past. The thick cushioning in the sole absorbs shock, relieving tension as you walk.

Sleep

Saatva classic mattress: $1,174 (16% off)

Nolah Evolution: $1,480 (35% off)

Nolah Natural: $1,364 (35% off)

Wayfair Sleep 10" medium memory foam mattress: $252.99 (44% off)

Brooklinen luxe sateen core sheet set: $156.75 (25% off)

Brooklinen Dreamweave waffle bed blanket: $186.75 (25% off)

Nectar bamboo bed and mattress bundle: $1,397 (63% off)

Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows: $41.98 (48% off)

Cooling pillow for neck pain relief: $35.98 (40% off)

Four-piece sheet set: $21.24 (49% off)

Cooling blanket: $37.99 (24% off)

Sleep headphones and eye mask: $22.78 (43% off)

Original price: $1,003

Nectar’s classic memory foam mattress has a temperature-regulating foam layer on top to keep hot sleepers cool, an in-between layer designed for pressure relief (ideal for hip and back alignment). The support layer and motion isolation layer ensure you don’t wake up, even if you (or a partner) moves around a lot at night.

Original price: $1,449

Nolah’s Original mattress uses high-quality foam to support the back, neck and shoulders without the bounce of coils. The all-foam design contours the body while maintaining stability, ideal for those who share a bed with a partner or pets. It’s also infused with copper to help regulate body temperature and keep hot sleepers cooler overnight.

Original price: $758

Cozy Earth’s bamboo bedding bundle is made from 100% premium bamboo for next-level softness and year-round comfort. The breathable fabric naturally regulates temperature, keeping it cool in summer and warm in winter. A subtle, silk-like sheen adds a polished finish that elevates any bedroom.

Pets

PetSafe Stay & Play wireless fence: $249.99 (28% off)

Frisco gingerbread man stuffing-free squeaky toy: $5.50 (50% off)

Catstages tower of tracks cat toy: $8.79 (45% off)

Automatic cat feeder with camera: $115.99 (36% off)

Back seat extender for dogs: $56.99 (29% off)

2-pack of pet lint rollers: $7.99 (38% off)

FluentPet Speak Up! training dog & cat communication buttons: $65.39 (23% off)

Pixar Mike Wazowski & Sulley teaser cat toy with catnip: $3 (50% off)

Pet carrier for large cats: 28.49 (29% off)

Frontline Plus flea and tick treatment: $27.99 (38% off)

Original price: $799

Monitor visits to the litter box, track your cat's weight and get real-time health updates with the Whisker litter robot. Large enough for up to four cats, the litter box locks in that nasty litter box smell cat owners deal with. The drawer needs to be emptied every eight days, just pull it out and dump.

Original price: $159.99

Treat your cat this holiday season with this giant tree. Complete with room to climb, lounge and play, it’ll be your cat’s go-to spot. Great for multi-cat households, you’ll find hammocks, hiding spots and scratching posts all built-in. The system is easy to put together and doesn’t involve screwing anything into your walls or windows.

Original price: $209

New Fi’s Series 3+ dog tracker collar uses GPS and LTE to track your dog in real time, now with Apple Watch compatibility. Set up virtual fences and get instant alerts if your pup leaves the safe zone. Lost Dog Mode activates live location tracking through the app so you can act fast if they wander. Built for durability and peace of mind, it’s ideal for active dogs and anxious owners alike.

Toys

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 airplane toy: $8.19 (45% off)

Remote control car: $25.49 (45% off)

3Doodler Start+ 3D pen set: $39.99 (33% off)

Magna-Tiles 32-piece construction set: $34.99 (30% off)

Furby DJ: $55.99 (20% off)

Original price: $7.99

Mr. Potato Head is a timeless classic. Kids can mix and match eyes, ears and accessories to build silly faces and unique characters while practicing fine motor skills, learning body parts and engaging in imaginative play.

Original price: $41.99

This 25-piece doctor’s kit gives preschoolers ages three to six a set of realistic essentials so they can examine and treat all their patients (or stuffed animals). It's loaded with great tools like a stethoscope, a blood pressure cuff, a syringe, a rolling thermometer and more. All the pieces store neatly in a handy tote perfect for on-the-go house calls.

Original price: $189.99

Amazon’s Fire Kids Tablet blends fun and learning. With access to thousands of kid-friendly books, games and shows — all in a safe, ad-free environment — little ones can read, create and explore at their own pace. Durable, easy to use and loaded with parental controls, it’s a smart choice for screen time. Tip: Be sure to add kids’ headphones for the full experience.

Home

Shark upright vacuum: $129.99 (35% off)

Bissell Little Green mini portable carpet and upholstery cleaner: $74.99 (21% off)

Dryer vent cleaning kit: $8.49 (39% off)

Dreo space heater: $42.49 (15% off)

Tineco iFLOOR 3 Breeze wet dry vacuum: $159 (39% off)

Original price: $69.99

With 1,500 watts of power, this Dreo compact heater quickly heats rooms and reaches up to 200% farther than standard models. It runs whisper-quiet and a built-in thermostat lets you set your ideal temperature. The 70-degree oscillation helps spread warmth evenly across the room. The heater includes safety features like tip-over protection and a child lock.

Original price: $599.99

The Dyson V8 Plus makes cleaning simple. It runs up to 40 minutes on a full charge and works on all floor types. The de-tangling technology handles pet and human hair with ease. It quickly converts to a handheld for stairs, furniture, or car interiors.

Original price: $57.40

Refresh your bathroom basics with this towel set by American Soft Linen . Made from 100% Turkish cotton, the set includes two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths. They’re soft, absorbent and come in a range of colors to match any bathroom. Plus, they make it easy to fully stock the guest bath ahead of the holidays.

Fitness

Adidas gym duffel bag: $26.98 (40% off)

Speediance VeloNix: $1,799 (33% off)

Golf longevity training system: $289.99 (25% off)

Adjustable dumbbells: $275.49 (23% off)

Original price: $499

Oura Ring 4 is a screen-free, no-fuss health tracker that fits like a regular ring but delivers around-the-clock insights on your body’s mechanics. It tracks sleep, activity, stress, heart health and women’s health all without buzzing or lighting up. The battery lasts up to 8 days and a subscription unlocks deeper data and personalized recommendations.

Original price: $299.99

The GoPlus 2-in-1 treadmill doubles as a walking pad and a treadmill. When the handrail is down, it functions as a walking pad that reaches up to 2.5 mph. Raise the rail and it becomes a treadmill that goes up to 7.5 mph, an ideal speed range for jogging. It runs quietly on a 2.25-horsepower motor, features shock-absorbing tech for a smoother stride and supports up to 265 pounds. It also connects to your phone via Bluetooth so you can stream music while you move, and there’s a built-in phone holder for convenience.

Original price: $49.99

Adding a weighted vest to your routine is a simple way to level up your workouts. It straps on securely, distributes weight evenly and comes in options from 6 to 30 pounds. There’s even a pouch for your keys or phone.

Original price: $199.99

Start building the strength you need to knock out pull-ups like a Marine. This sturdy bar holds up to 450 pounds and works for dips, knee raises and more. Its compact design makes it an ideal option for home gyms with limited space.

Kitchen

Ninja Crispi Air Fryer:$159.99 (11% off)

Garbage disposal cleaner deodorizer tablets: $13.96 (30% off)

Ninja Blast Max Portable Blender: $59.99 (40% off)

Ceramic Cookware Sets: $179.99 (31% off)

Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender: $299.95 (21% off)

Original price: $99.99

If you like your snacks crispy and fast, this 4-quart Chefman air fryer is a solid pick for up to four people. Its sleek, narrow design saves counter space without skimping on capacity. You’ll get an audible alert halfway through cooking to remind you to shake the basket. The matte-black finish looks sharp, and built-in auto shutoff adds a nice layer of safety.

Original price: $549.99

Say goodbye to chunky smoothies and soups with the Vitamix 5200 . This high-performance blender powers through frozen fruit, fibrous veggies, ice and nuts with ease. It features 10 speed settings and self-cleans in less than a minute with just water and a drop of soap.

Original price: $399

This six‑piece fry pan set covers all the bases with three go-to sizes and a super slick, non-stick cooking surface. It’s got the sear of stainless steel, the toughness of cast iron and the ease of nonstick with matching lids.

Travel

SwissGear Sion luggage set: on sale for $149.99 (45% off)

SwissGear Scansmart TSA laptop backpack: on sale for $62.99 (36% off)

Travelon anti-theft crossbody: on sale for $28.47 (53% off)

Florence by Mills weekender bag: on sale for $71.99 (40% off)

Herschel novel duffle: on sale for $80 (20% off)

Original price: $315

The Samsonite Freeform hardside expandable with double spinner wheels is lightweight and features a flexible polypropylene shell. The suitcases have smooth-rolling double-spinner wheels and an expandable design for increased packing capacity.

Original price: $619.99

The Samsonite Omni 2 hardside expandable luggage with spinner wheels is a three-piece set that includes a carry-on, medium and large spinner suitcase. Each piece features an expansion capability and multi-directional, oversized dual-spinner wheels.

Original price: $79.99

Grab this Pacific Gear rolling duffel with wheels for your next trip. This 30-inch softside duffel bag is made of durable brushed polyester and features a spacious U-shaped top opening for easy packing of bulky items. The bag is structured with recessed inline skate wheels and a telescoping pull handle for smooth mobility.

Comfortable shoes

Hey Dude Wally Buffalo Plaid slip-on: $35 (46% off)

Running shoes for men: $19.99 (23% off)

New Balance women's DynaSoft Nergize Sport V2 cross trainer: $49.98 (33% off)

Amazon Essentials women ballet flat: $16.70 (20% off)

Cole Haan mens Grandpro Rally canvas court sneaker: $45.21 (50% off)

Ecco men's Soft 7 sneaker: $102.73 (40% off)

Original price: $105

Dr. Scholl's Catch Thrills sneaker blends a classic style with the comfort Dr. Scholl's is known for. The shoe has a simple, low-profile silhouette with a clean lace-up design, making it a versatile option that won't look out of place with chinos or casual trousers.

Original price: $35.99

These fuzzy memory foam slippers are comfy and have a memory foam sole that cradles your feet after a long day. The faux fur lining keeps your feet toasty and gives the slippers a refined look.

Original price: $46.99

All of Skechers' shoes, including these women’s Go Run Consistent sneakers , are comfortable for long-term wear. This pair is designed to be ultra-light so they’re comfortable to walk, run and jog. The air-cooled foot bed keeps your feet cool and comfortable, preventing them from overheating during warmer weather.

