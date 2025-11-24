The best Black Friday beauty deals: Up to 50% off sets, skincare and styling tools

Black Friday beauty deals are officially here. Shop big markdowns on makeup gift sets at Ulta, Lancôme skincare favorites and Shark styling tools. From Amazon's No. 1 bestselling teeth whitening strips down to just $30 to 30% off an iconic long-lasting perfume, there's no better time than now to get your beauty fix for less.

Makeup

Now’s the perfect time to stock up on your makeup must-haves — from foundation and concealer to mascara and eyeshadow.

Too Faced Better Than Sex waterproof mascara: $20.30 (30% off)

It Cosmetics cream foundation: $32.90 (30% off)

Makeup brushes Set: $7.58 (42% off)

Nooni lip oil :$9.60 (20% off)

Original price: $30

Lancôme’s Lash Idôle volumizing mascara is the kind of product you should stock up on, especially now that it’s nearly half off. This mascara lifts and lengthens your lashes with the help of a curved wand and tiny micro-bristles, lending itself well to everyday wear and dramatic evening looks. The formula stays put all day without smudging or flaking, but still wipes off easily with makeup remover.

Original price: $42

Tarte’s Face Tape Foundation is like magic. It’s full coverage, but somehow still feels totally weightless. It smooths over pores, fine lines and wrinkles with a natural matte finish without caking and is shockingly long-wearing — it’s waterproof, sweatproof and won’t budge throughout the day. Plus, it’s made with skin-friendly ingredients like hyaluronic acid and snow mushroom to keep your skin feeling hydrated underneath it all.

Skincare

Clinique, Sunday Riley and Lancôme serums and moisturizers are up to 40% off right now.

Clinique Moisture Surge cream: $61.60 (30% off)

Mighty Patch: $10.39 (20% off)

Medicube Zero Pore Pads 2.0: $13.90 (55% off)

First Aid Beauty cleanser: $21.79 (28% off)

Original price: $85

If you’ve been thinking about trying Sunday Riley’s cult-favorite Good Genes serum, Black Friday is the time to go for it. This serum gets rave reviews for making skin look instantly more radiant and refreshed. Ingredients like lactic acid gently exfoliate, leaving your face smoother and brighter, while being safe for sensitive skin. Even though it comes with a price tag, a little goes a long way, so it’ll last longer than you think.

Original price: $65

Lancôme’s Genifique recovery serum delivers instant hydration without the sticky finish — leaving skin plump, smooth and refreshed. Ingredients like beta-glucan and pre- and probiotics help strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier over time. It’s gentle enough for all skin types and has earned fans across genders and ages.

Oral care

Take care of your smile this season with deals on smart toothbrushes, or stock up on everyday essentials like toothpaste and more while they’re marked down.

Waterpik cordless water flosser: $59.99 (40% off)

Crest Pro-Health Gum Detoxify Plus Toothpaste,3-pack: $14.99 (20% off)

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500 electric toothbrush: $199.96 (29% off)

Crest 3D White Brilliance mouthwash: $12.99 (19% off)

Original price: $109.96

The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 is one of those upgrades that’s totally worth it. It’s super easy to use, has customizable cleaning modes, and even warns you if you’re brushing too hard. The battery lasts up to two weeks on a single charge, and it comes with a travel case. It’s gentle on gums and makes your teeth feel dentist-clean every time.

Original price: $45.99

If you’ve been thinking about brightening your smile, now’s a good time to grab these Crest 3D Whitestrips. They’re a fan favorite for getting professional-level whitening results at home and work especially well on tough food and drink stains. You get 22 treatments in the box, and the no-slip grip means you can talk or sip water while wearing them. The whole process is simple.

Hairstyling tools

Shop salon-worthy upgrades this Black Friday, from the Dyson Airwrap to Shark’s all-in-one styling tool. You’ll also find deals on beard trimmers and other grooming essentials; all marked down for the holiday rush.

Manscaped The Beard Hedger: $69.99 (30% off)

Revlon One Step Volumizer: $30 (18% off)

Conair InfinitiPRO DigitalAIRE styling system: $115.49 (30% off)

Dyson Airwrap: $519 (20% off)

Shark FlexFusion hair straightener: $299.99 (30% off)

Original price: $399.99

Black Friday is the perfect time to grab the Shark FlexStyle especially if you’ve been eyeing a salon-worthy upgrade. This all-in-one tool handles curling, drying, straightening and diffusing with ease, thanks to multiple attachments that switch up in seconds. It even twists into a traditional hair dryer when you need it. Plus, it’s designed with temperature control to help protect your hair from heat damage.

Original price: $89.99

The Tymo CurlPro makes curling your hair way easier even if you’re a total beginner. It has an automatic rotating barrel and built-in timer, so you get even, long-lasting curls without the guesswork. The anti-scald and anti-tangle design means it’s safe and smooth to use. Plus, the tourmaline ceramic coating plus negative ion tech helps keep your hair frizz-free and shiny.

Fragrances

Snag amazing deals on fragrances for men and women. These make great stocking stuffers or a treat for yourself.

Ulta men's fragrance discovery set: $19.50 (50% off)

Hugo Boss Bottled Infinite eau de parfum: $91 (35% off)

Nautica Voyage eau de toilette: $12.91 (30% off)

Gucci Bloom eau de parfum: $108 (40% off)

Burberry Brit For Her eau de parfum: $72 (40% off)

Original price: $39

This Ulta fragrance sampler is a dream lineup for perfume lovers. It features top fragrances from brands like Chloé, Dolce&Gabbana and YSL. They come in mini sizes perfect for travel, gifting or just finding your next signature scent. There’s something for every vibe, from bold and flirty to soft and classic.

Original price: $95

Lancôme’s La Vie Est Belle is one of those scents that’s sweet, floral and super easy to wear all day. It’s not too strong, just enough to make you smell good without trying too hard. It also makes a perfect stocking stuffer for any lady on your list.

