Kohl's Black Friday sale: Up to 74% off flannel sheets, Levi's, kitchen gear and more

Score big savings on Cuisinart knives, Pyrex food storage containers, Levi's denim and everything in between

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Published | Updated
Start your Black Friday shopping now with big savings on winter essentials at Kohl’s.

Start your Black Friday shopping now with big savings on winter essentials at Kohl’s. (Fox News Composite)

Kohl’s Black Friday week is officially on, with major savings on everything from Levi’s classic jeans and cardigans to Cuisinart knives, kitchen must-haves, winter bedding and more. You can score an extra 15% off your purchase with code GET15 now through Nov. 29. Orders more than $25 ship free, and you’ll earn Kohl’s Cash to use on a future shopping spree.

Latest deals

Ninja toaster oven and air fryer: $149.99 (40% off)
Lab grown diamond earrings: $25.49 (74% off)
Holiday throw blanket: $8.49 (43% off)
Mini food processor: $10.61 (57% off)
Women’s 2-piece pajama set: $33.99 (32% off)
Side sleeper quilted pillow: $11.04 (36% off)
Back and neck massager with heat: $19.99 (71% off)
Bird camera with feeder: $99.99 (50% off)
Women’s wide leg jeans: $16.99 (51% off)
Baking sheet set, 3-pieces: $12.74 (57% off)

Kitchen 

Get your kitchen holiday-ready. Smart essentials include color-coded knives for food prep and lidded charcuterie boards that make serving and storing a breeze.

Cuisinart ceramic-coated knife set: $15.29 (56% off)

Original price: $34.99

Keep food prep safer with this color-coded set of knives.

Keep food prep safer with this color-coded set of knives. (Kohl's)

This 12-piece color-coded knife set makes meal prep safer and easier. Each knife is easy to distinguish and comes with a matching blade guard for safe storage. The home cook will have all the essentials, including a chef knife, slicing knife, bread knife, santoku, serrated utility knife and a paring knife. The set is also dishwasher safe.

Bamboo charcuterie board with lid: $25.49 (49% off)

Original price: $49.99

Take your charcuterie board on the go with this lidded set.

Take your charcuterie board on the go with this lidded set. (Kohl's)

This bamboo board makes it convenient for serving up picture-perfect charcuterie spreads, whether you're hosting at home or taking it on the go. There's plenty of space for meats, cheeses, fruits and more. Built-in handles make it comfortable to transport, while the locking lid keeps everything secure.

HATE CLEANING? THESE 10 WORKHORSE PRODUCTS WILL SAVE YOU TIME AND ENERGY

Pyrex 22-piece glass food storage set: $25.49 (57% off)

Original price: $59.99

Replace your plastic containers with a durable glass storage set.

Replace your plastic containers with a durable glass storage set. (Kohl's)

Swap out plastic containers and upgrade to this glass storage set from Pyrex. It includes a variety of sizes, from 1-cup round containers to a roomy 7-cup container – all with secure lids that make meal prep and storing leftovers a breeze. The containers are microwave-friendly, stain- and odor-resistant, and fit together neatly to save cabinet space.

Home 

Snag warm bedding and plush towels to make your home feel more inviting this winter.

Stitch embroidered quilt: $56.09 (49% off)

Original price: $109.99

Cozy up your space with this embroidered quilt.

Cozy up your space with this embroidered quilt. (Kohl's)

Add a cozy, charming touch to your guest room with this embroidered quilt set. It is made from soft cotton and is fully reversible. One side features a delicate floral print on a white background, while the other offers a solid color for a more minimalist look.

Cotton flannel sheet set: $18.69 (66% off)

Original price: $54.99

These sheets add a little extra warmth to your bedding.

These sheets add a little extra warmth to your bedding. (Kohl's)

Prepare for colder nights with a flannel sheet set from Cuddl Duds. These sheets are brushed on both sides for an ultra-soft feel that keeps you warm and comfy through the night. Choose from a variety of classic plaid prints.

BEST GUEST BEDS FOR STRESS-FREE HOLIDAY HOSTING

Quick dry bath towel: $5.09 (57% off)

Original price: $11.99

Spruce up your bathroom with new towels.

Spruce up your bathroom with new towels. (Kohl's)

Stock up on extra towels if you’re expecting guests this holiday season. These plush, ribbed cotton towels are quick-drying and come in a range of sizes and colors to match any bathroom. The towels are highly absorbent and feature a unique ribbed texture. The generous size of the bath towel makes it feel luxurious.

Women 

From ultra-soft sherpa cardigans to on-trend mini boots, these cold-weather essentials bring warmth and keep you looking stylish.

Plush sherpa cardigan: $27.19 (32% off)

Original price: $39.99

Stay lounging this winter in this sherpa cardigan.

Stay lounging this winter in this sherpa cardigan. (Kohl's)

Made from ultra-plush sherpa, this cardigan from Simply Vera Vera Wang is about comfort and warmth. The open-front design makes it a good pick for lounging at home or throwing it on for a chilly school run. It comes in several stylish colors, including Seafoam, Dark Aqua and Oatmeal Weft.

Women's cozy mini boots: $12.74 (63% off)

Original price: $34.99

These boots help you stay warm while on the go. 

These boots help you stay warm while on the go.  (Kohl's)

Slip into cozy comfort with these faux fur-lined mini boots. They feature a soft faux suede upper and an easy slip-on design. The booties are available in fun, on-trend colors that bring just the right mix of style and snugness to your everyday winter look.

Women's thermal leggings: $20.39 (32% off)

Original price: $29.99

Wear these leggings on those freezing winter days.

Wear these leggings on those freezing winter days. (Kohl's)

Keep these thermal leggings in your top drawer as the temperatures drop. Made with thermal yarn and a brushed interior, they’re exceptionally soft and move with you thanks to a four-way stretch. Wear them under tunics for a layered look or under pants when the weather turns bitter-cold.

Men 

From everyday socks to classic jeans, these deals can lead to a fresh new wardrobe.

Men's novelty socks, 3-pack: $12.74 (15% off)

Original price: $14.99

These socks are a festive stocking gift.

These socks are a festive stocking gift. (Kohl's)

These novelty socks are a fun, festive addition to any stocking. Each pack includes three pairs, all in crew length with light padding.

Men's slim stretch suit jacket: $110.50 (21% off)

Original price: $140

This jacket will add instant polish to your seasonal wardrobe.

This jacket will add instant polish to your seasonal wardrobe. (Kohl's)

Elevate your holiday style with this Ben Sherman slim stretch suit jacket. It features a slim, modern fit, a classic button front and just the right amount of stretch for all-day comfort.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Men's Levi's 505 Regular Fit Stretch Jeans: $41.70 (40% off)

Original price: $69.50

These jeans come with added stretch for extra comfort.

These jeans come with added stretch for extra comfort. (Kohl's)

The Levi’s 505 jeans are a timeless classic and have added stretch for all-day comfort. They feature the iconic five-pocket design, a zip fly and a cut that sits at the waist with extra room through the thigh. There is no break-in time needed.

Nora Colomer is a writer reporting on beauty, style, home, kitchen, tech and fitness for Fox News.

