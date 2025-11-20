Best Black Friday fitness deals: Up to 55% off walk pads, dumbbells and more

Black Friday fitness deals are already live with worthwhile markdowns on treadmills, exercise bikes, dumbbells and more. From 55% off a folding walking pad to an extremely roomy Adidias gym bag that's down to just $27, these fitness deals are definitely worth checking out. Shop the best offers on cardio, strength equipment, smart fitness trackers, sneakers and more.

Original price: $359.99

Adjustable dumbbells are a good choice for home gyms that are short on space. This compact unit shifts from light to heavy (10 to 15 pounds) by rotating the handle and locking in the desired weighted plates. A dedicated weight tray keeps everything tidy and safe.

Original price: $499

Oura Ring 4 is a screen-free, no-fuss health tracker that fits like a regular ring but delivers around-the-clock insights on your body’s mechanics. It tracks sleep, activity, stress, heart health and women’s health all without buzzing or lighting up. The battery lasts up to 8 days and a subscription unlocks deeper data and personalized recommendations.

Original price: $299.99

The GoPlus 2-in-1 treadmill doubles as a walking pad and a treadmill. When the handrail is down, it functions as a walking pad that reaches up to 2.5 mph. Raise the rail and it becomes a treadmill that goes up to 7.5 mph, an ideal speed range for jogging. It runs quietly on a 2.25-horsepower motor, features shock-absorbing tech for a smoother stride and supports up to 265 pounds. It also connects to your phone via Bluetooth so you can stream music while you move, and there’s a built-in phone holder for convenience.

Original price: $70

This no fuss gym shoe is easy to slip on and off and takes up hardly any room in your gym bag. The sock-like upper and the elastic, no-tie laces stretch for a snug fit. With a cloud-like midsole offering plush cushioning, it’s comfy all day whether you're training or lounging.

Original price: $49.99

Adding a weighted vest to your routine is a simple way to level up your workouts. It straps on securely, distributes weight evenly and comes in options from 6 to 30 pounds. There’s even a pouch for your keys or phone.

Original price: $199.99

Start building the strength you need to knock out pull-ups like a Marine. This sturdy bar holds up to 450 pounds and works for dips, knee raises and more. Its compact design makes it an ideal option for home gyms with limited space.

Original price: $45

This roomy duffel bag can carry all your gym essentials. It has a water-resistant base to keep gear dry and two zippered end pockets for shoes, toiletries or whatever else you want to stash separately.

Original price: $2,699

The Speediance VeloNix has a powerful motorized belt system and smooth resistance transitions to simulate real‑road bike riding while staying whisper‑quiet. It has a built-in performance hub that tracks cadence, power output, distance and calories in real time. You can choose from different workouts and stream your favorite shows while you ride.

Original price: $389.99

The Golf Longevity Training System is designed to help golfers maintain mobility, strength and proper swing mechanics as they age. It includes a swing trainer, stability ball and access to short, guided workouts that stream to your device.

Original price: $1,995

Get a full-body, low-impact workout in just 20 minutes with the sleek Hydrow Wave rower. It is designed to engage over 86% of your muscles while being gentle on joints. It’s quiet, compact and folds up easily for storage. With a subscription, you’ll unlock access to the HydroMetrics system to track your performance and stream live or on-demand workouts from real rowers on real water.

Original price: $239

The Whoop 5.0 fitness band quietly tracks your body around the clock. It monitors everything from sleep and heart rate to blood oxygen, stress, menstrual cycles and even delivers insight on how to slow your pace of aging. It’s designed to be worn 24/7, with a comfy knit band, wireless charging and up to two weeks of battery life. You’ll need a membership, with different plans depending on how deep you want to go.

Original price: $199.99

Get more out of your walking routine with the Lichico walking pad, featuring four incline levels that max out at 9%. It reaches speeds up to 4 mph and supports up to 265 lbs. Extras include a remote control, LED display, device holder, built-in wheels for easy storage and even a companion fitness app to track your progress.

