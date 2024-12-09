Pet owners (and their furry friends) will love these Black Friday deals – litter boxes, cute mugs and more

Whether you’re shopping for someone whose life revolves around their pet, or want to get your own four-legged bestie something special, this Black Friday gift guide has you covered. It’s packed with personalized picks, clever gadgets and everyday pet-parenting essentials with many on sale right now. From a techy treat-tossing camera that's 35% off to a cozy custom blanket that's down to just $35, these deals are designed to delight both pets and their humans.

Pet gifts for dog owners

From hands-free leashes to convertible travel bags, these clever picks are designed to make dog parenting simpler.

Any pet parent who works away from home will love this tech-savvy gift. The Furbo 360 dog camera lets them check in on their dog from anywhere, talk to them through the app and even toss treats remotely.

Original price: $49.95

This cap is for the pet parent who loves to show off their furry friend. Just upload a photo of their dog (or cat) for it to be turned into a detailed, custom embroidered patch. The cap is 100% cotton twill with an adjustable strap and vintage-style buckle. You can also get a pet’s face on sweatshirts, tees and more.

Original price: $60

The pet parent on your list will love sipping from a custom pet portrait mug. Just upload a photo and choose whether to include the pet’s name and watch as a digital artist transforms it into a lifelike, hand-illustrated portrait. It’s a personalized gift they’ll use every morning.

Original price: $64.99

This multipurpose dog car seat carrier is equal parts chic and cozy. The carrier (which doubles as a dog bed) has an exterior that’s crafted from vegan leather and an interior with soft, breathable mink-like fur. Sized for small to medium dogs, it keeps your pup safe and pampered on the road.

Pet gifts for cat parents

These gifts for cat parents, from cordless hammocks to custom blankets, are made for wrapping up.

Original price: $449.99

The SmartSpin litter box is smart enough to track your cat’s health. It automatically sifts waste into a sealed drawer with incredible odor control and even syncs to an app to track your cat’s weight and bathroom habits. With room for up to two weeks’ worth of waste, it’s ideal for multi-cat households. The bundle includes litter mat, 50 waste bin liners and four deodorizers.

Original price: $39.99

This personalized portrait blanket puts their beloved cat front and center. Just upload a photo to create a one-of-a-kind, super-soft keepsake that’s perfect for cuddling on the couch.

Original price: $20.99

Give cats a sun-drenched spot to chill without taking up floor space with this foldable window hammock. It’s easy to clean, folds up when not in use and makes the perfect gift for cats and cat parents who hate the clutter.

Original price: $59.99

This cat tower has everything a feline could ask for: cozy condos, high perches, a hammock for lounging and a built-in scratch pad to save the furniture. It’s tall, sturdy and can be secured to the wall for extra safety. It’s a great pick for multi-cat households or any cat parent ready to upgrade from the basic scratch post.

Gifts for fish-keeping parents

Give their tank a glow-up with smart feeders, decor and lighting upgrades that make aquarium life easier and more enjoyable.

Original price: $57

This LED lighting system turns an ordinary aquarium into a glowing underwater display. It uses a special mix of warm white and soft blue lights to bring out the bright colors of your fish and decorations. It works for both freshwater and saltwater tanks and gives the whole tank a natural, shimmery glow.

Original price: $67.99

Perfect for fish parents with larger tanks, this automatic fish feeder feeds up to four times a day with up to three portions per feed. It’s battery-powered, has an easy-to-read LCD display and keeps flakes and pellets dry between feedings. It works in both marine and freshwater setups.

Original price: $8.99

A fun upgrade for any fish tank, this decorative tank set includes lifelike plants and a rockery structure that fish can explore and hide in. The flexible leaves move with the water and won’t scratch delicate fins. The set comes with eight pieces in a mix of sizes that brings color and dimension to tanks.

