We found the best Apple Memorial Day deals you can get on Amazon

Many brands are running Memorial Day sales, and Apple is no exception. If you’ve been waiting to make your next big purchase until prices drop, you’ll be happy to know that many Apple products are on sale right now.

Whether you’re looking for an upgrade to your MacBook or iPad or you want a more immersive music experience, there are options for you. Apple Watches are also on sale, which are perfect for tracking your fitness and health goals. To avoid losing any of your most precious belongings, grab a four-pack of Apple AirTags, also currently on sale.

We explore some of the best Apple Memorial Day deals that give you high-tech Apple products for less. If you're not sure which deal is best for you, jump down to our FAQs where we go over some of the key features of each product.

Best headphones for making phone calls

Original price: $249

Pros & Cons What we love: The upgraded sound quality and hearing aid features.



What to be aware of: Compared to other brands, AirPods don’t give you a complete surround sound experience.

Apple really upgraded their AirPods when they released the Apple AirPods Pro 2. They enhanced the sound quality to create a more immersive experience. AirPods have a reputation for not blocking out noise, but the AirPods Pro 2 provides stronger voice isolation, creating a better quality call.

What really makes these headphones next-level is the hearing aid feature. These headphones can act as low-grade hearing aids. You just take the hearing test built-in, and the AirPods do the work. They also provide hearing protection for safer listening. Plus, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust-, sweat- and water-resistant, so you can listen to your music in any weather condition.

Best for a complete listening experience

Original price: $549

Pros & Cons What we love: The unique color choices and immersive sound.



What to be aware of: There’s a high price tag on these headphones.

If you prefer a more immersive listening experience, the Apple AirPods Max are Apple’s version of over-ear headphones. They’re comfortable thanks to the memory foam ear cushions that also help lock in sound. The built-in Dolby Atmos provides high-quality sound while the Active Noise Cancellation feature removes background noise.

Apple went all in on the fun colors with the AirPods Max. The headphones come in beautiful shades like Midnight, Starlight, blue, purple and a funky orange. You get a color-matched case for your headphones included.

Best budget-friendly Apple Watch

Original price: $249

Rpso & Cons What we love: The health and fitness tracking.



What to be aware of: This more affordable version won’t have high-tech features like the more advanced series.

The Apple Watch SE is Apple’s answer to the high price tag of their other watch versions. It’s a few hundred dollars less than more high-tech versions, but it still has all the features most users want. You can get insights into your health with this watch. It’ll tell you if you have an irregular heart rhythm, or detect accidents like a crash or fall.

An Apple Watch SE is also a great fitness partner. Connect to the Workout app and your watch will give you a training plan and then track your progress. It’s water-resistant, so you don’t need to worry about sweat damaging your watch while you work out.

Best for health and fitness tracking

Original price: $429

Pros & Cons What we love: It’s waterproof and has more advanced fitness and health features.



What to be aware of: More features means a higher price tag.

For an upgraded Apple Watch, go with the Series 10. It has a larger display that makes it easier to manage calls, texts and apps. You also get faster charging. The battery charges 80% in just 30 minutes.

On top of these features, you get more advanced health insights like an ECG at any time, reproductive health insights, and you can track all your vitals through the Vitals app.

An Apple Watch Series 10 is crack-resistant and water-resistant, so you can go swimming with it on, making it the ideal fitness watch for swimmers. You can track the intensity of your workouts and get advanced metrics for a wide range of different workouts.

Best high-tech tablet

Original price: $349

Pros & Cons What we love: The beautiful Retina display and fast processing speeds.



What to be aware of: The iPad 11 isn't always compatible with more advanced Pencil options.

The iPad 11 is the ultimate tablet, complete with an A16 chip, delivering a incredibly fast user experience. The gorgeous Retina display rivals the competition thanks to the True Tone adjustments that make it feel like what you’re watching is real. There’s an impressive 128 GB of storage, all the way up to 512 GB.

An artist's dream, the iPad 11 has a compatible Apple Pencil that makes drawing ultra-realistic. Note that the iPad 11 doesn’t support the newest Apple Pencil Pro. The magic keyboard folio turns your iPad into a fully functioning laptop and detaches and attaches with a simple click.

Best for keeping track of your belongings

Original price: $99

Pros & Cons What we love: The easy setup and the multiple ways to find your lost items.



What to be aware of: AirTags only connect to Apple products.

Tired of losing your things? Be it the remote, your phone, your keys or all those other small but vitally important items? Apple AirTags can help you keep track of everything that’s important to you. Just attach the AirTag to your belongings after you tap it to connect it to your iPhone or iPad.

If you lose the item the AirTag is attached to, you can either play a sound on the built-in speaker or use the Find My app to track it. You can also put your AirTag into Lost Mode when you realize your item is missing, and you’ll automatically be notified when it’s detected in the Find My network.

Best for everyday laptop users

Original price: $999

Pros & Cons What we love: Apple Intelligence is built-in and the new M4 chip makes everything faster.



What to be aware of: MacBooks are pricey, no matter what model you choose.

The 2025 version of the MacBook Air comes with Apple’s new M4 chip that helps you get all your work done at blazing fast speeds. You’ll also get Apple Intelligence, Apple’s new AI that can help you write and summarize e-mail, gives you a new and improved Siri and helps you write better.

With up to 18 hours of battery life, you don’t have to worry about constantly plugging in your laptop while traveling or working outside the office or your home. The newest MacBook Air has improved sounds and Retina display for a better user experience. You’ll pay a pretty penny for the newest version of the MacBook Air, but the improved features may make it worth it.

Best for artists and designers

Original price: $129

Pros & Cons What we love: How easy the new Pencil is to use and the instant response time.



What to be aware of: The Apple Pencil Pro is not compatible with all Apple products.

The Apple Pencil Pro is Apple’s newest Pencil, packed with added features. The newest model is ultra-responsive, making it feel like you’re drawing right on paper. You get pixel-perfect precision, so every mark you make is right where you want it. The Apple Pencil Pro works with the iPad Pro (both the 13- and 11-inch) and certain iPad Air models.

You can change brushes, pencils or tools with just a simple tap of your finger. When you’re not using the Pencil, it magnetically connects to your iPad and charges at the same time. This Pencil lets you transform your iPad into your very on canvas with little effort on your part.

A closer look at our top picks

Apple product Known for Price Apple AirPods Pro 2 Built-in hearing aids and ease of compatibility with Apple products On sale for $199 Apple AirPods Max An immersive listening experience On sale for $499.99 Apple Watch SE Being the affordable version of Apple’s Watches On sale for $189 Apple Watch Series 10 Advanced fitness and health metrics On sale for $359 Apple iPad 11 Its beautiful Retina display and strong sound quality On sale for $309 Apple AirTags Tracking important items On sale for $79.98 Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13 Apple Intelligence and a faster user experience On sale for $849 Apple Pencil Pro Pixel-perfect precision for artists On sale for $99

There’s a lot to learn about Apple products. To give you a head start, here are a few frequently asked questions users have about different Apple products.

Which Apple headphones are best?

When choosing between Apple’s headphone options, the listening experience you want can help you make the right decision for your needs. If you’re willing to spend a little more, the Apple AirPods Max are over-the-ear headphones that provide a more immersive listening experience.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are high-tech earbuds that provide a hearing aid feature and don’t sacrifice on sound. Apple’s AirPods are the original version of headphones that are best for users looking for the most affordable option. They’re not the strongest in sound quality, but they seamlessly connect to your phone, iPad or laptop.

What is Apple’s M4 chip?

The M4 chip is Apple’s answer to faster processing speeds. It’s a super-charged chip in some of Apple’s newest products. It’s designed to be faster and more efficient than previous chips, and it has incredible performance for Apple Intelligence, Apple’s new AI program.

What is the life expectancy of a MacBook?

According to Apple, the life expectancy of a MacBook is about seven years. That said, plenty of users find that their MacBook lasts longer, especially if it’s taken care of. Keeping a case on your laptop and blowing it out regularly helps it not overheat, adding to its life expectancy.