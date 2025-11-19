The best Black Friday toy deals: Lego sets, plushies, STEM kits and more

Shopping for the kids in your life shouldn't be complicated. Luckily, Black Friday is in full swing, so you don't have to search far to snag the best toy deals. From classic Lego sets and STEM kits to plush favorites and hands-on play sets, these discounts hit all the right notes for holiday gifting.

STEM kits

These hands-on sets make learning science and engineering feel like fun.

Original price: $17.99

This open-ended building kit lets kids design and build their own rolling cycles, encouraging creativity and hands-on learning through play. With many bright, kid-friendly colors to choose from, this 43-gear set includes an activity guide that is sure to spark ideas. Designed for ages four and up, the set turns playtime into a STEM learning moment.

Original price: $59.99

The 3Doodler Start+ brings kids’ ideas to life, turning drawings into real 3D objects they can hold and play with. Using low-heat plastic that’s safe for small hands, this STEM-friendly pen cools quickly to form solid structures. They’ll have everything they need to start drawing in 3D – the pen, plastic refills and project guides.

Original price: $49.99

This Magna Tiles 32-piece set is a hit with kids. Strong magnets make it easy for little hands to build anything their imagination dreams up. It’s a balanced mix of hands-on fun and STEM learning, especially for kids ages 3 and up.

Imaginative play

From a build-it-yourself playhouse to pretend vet kits, these hands-on toys are perfect for sparking imagination.

Original price: $34.99

This build-and-decorate cardboard gingerbread house is a popular holiday gift. With fold-out windows, doors and two interactive mail slots, it’s more than just a craft. It will become their personal holiday fort. Just add the markers or paint and let the decorating begin.

Original price: $41.99

This adorable veterinarian's kit lets preschoolers play doctor and care for their stuffed pets. The kit comes with 25 pretend tools, including a stethoscope, syringe, blood pressure cuff and more. All the pieces are stored neatly in a handy tote.

Original price: $8.99

A screen-free win for car rides, restaurants or just quiet play at home, the Melissa & Doug reusable sticker pad keeps the kids busy. The pad features five glossy themed backgrounds, like slumber party and ballet recital. Included are 175 cling-style stickers kids can use to create –and re-create – their own worlds.

Toys for tweens

If you are shopping for kids ages eight to 13, this toy list has some fun, creative picks.

Original price: $17.99

These snack-inspired plushies are made for kids who are a fan of Pop-Tarts. Each Pop-Tart pal has a silly face and squishy feel that is made for big hugs. You’ll get five characters that become silly snack buddies.

Original price: $24.99

In this Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles twist on Hungry Hungry Hippos, Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo and Raphael battle it out for the most pepperoni. Players will launch the marbles, then try to make their Turtle chomp up the most pizza pieces. It’s easy enough for kids ages 6 and up to play, but the pizza-loving chaos makes it fun for tweens (and nostalgic parents) too.

Original price: $34.99

If your tween loves Mini Brands, this playset will have them shopping, stocking shelves and checking out groceries. Kids can press the Mini Mart sign to hear store sounds and feel like they’re really at the food mart. The vintage-style set comes with five collectibles, including Pringles, Dole Sliced Pineapple and Turtle Wax.

Original price: $69.99

This isn’t the Furby you remember from 1998. It’s longer, softer and more huggable with its plush body. The Furby DJ has different modes to match the child’s mood or activity, and its belly lights up with four color-changing effects when tapped or swiped. It speaks in English and even has its own wacky language – Furbish.

Lego sets

Whether you’re shopping for tweens, teens or master builders, Amazon’s Black Friday Lego sale has a set to match.

Original price: $59.99

With 780 pieces, this Lego Creator wild animal set lets kids ages 9 and up build different animal creatures. They can build and rebuild a rhino (with colorful birds), a hippo or a walrus. The models have posable parts, including the legs, ears and mouth of both the rhino and hippo. For tweens who love a challenge, this is an ideal gift.

Original price: $199.99

If your kid has been extra nice this year, this massive 2,275-piece Lego Friends set is a showstopper. Andrea’s Modern Mansion features four floors packed with rotating beds, a recording studio, an outdoor pool and hot tub. There is even a yoga space. Mixing classic and new favorites, this set includes 11 Lego characters to play with. It’s a must-have build for tweens and teens who love to create.

Original price: $64.99

With 709 pieces, this mini bonsai tree kit provides the builder with three elegant trees: a yellow-leaf ginkgo, a black pine with green needles and a lilac-blooming wisteria. Customize each tree by selecting interchangeable leaves. Builders can challenge themselves by combining the bonsai tree display with other Lego sets. It’s a creative project ideal for older teens and adults.

