Best luggage deals: Save up to 60% on Samsonite, American Tourister and Calpak

Best carry-on luggage deals

Carry-on luggage is great for weekend escapes, quick business trips or anytime you want to skip the baggage claim.

Original price: $189.99

What we love: This bag is expandable and lets you pack in more without being heavy.

What to be aware of: Check with your airline – this bag might require a fee to bring onboard due to its size.

Samsonite UpLIFT softside carry-on is just slightly over most airlines’ free carry-on limit at 23.5 by 15 inches, so you’ll probably need to pay a fee to bring it onboard. But if you need room in your carry-on, it is a smart pick. The expandable design gives you extra packing space, while seatbelt-style compression straps help keep your clothes secure and maximize interior storage area. There’s a dual-access mesh pocket that opens from the exterior, making it easy to grab essentials on the go, and a removable wet pouch to keep liquids from leaking onto your clothes.

Original price: $219.99

What we love: It is super lightweight and rolls so smoothly.

What to be aware of: This bag is on the larger side for a carry-on and may exceed the limits for stricter international and budget airlines.

The Virtuosa expandable carry-on looks classy with its leather-like trim and comes in off-white, navy, merlot and pine green. It is lightweight, includes a TSA-approved lock and glides easily thanks to the dual-spinner wheels. The adjustable RightHeight handle makes it easy to maneuver. At 23 by 15 inches, it fits within some airline carry-on limits, but check with your airline to be sure.

Original price: $369.99

What we love: Aluminum corner guards give your gear an extra layer of protection.

What to be aware of: It is a bit heavier than some other carry-on options.

The Travelpro Platinum Elite is built with an ultra-strong polycarbonate shell that flexes on impact to resist cracking. Additionally, the aluminum corner guards and a textured finish protect high-impact areas and hide scuffs. The suitcase has dual spinner wheels that are smooth-rolling and self-aligning, which makes navigating terminals easier.

You also get practical extras like USB-A and USB-C ports (just add your own power bank), a TSA-approved lock and leather accents that elevate the whole look. At 23 by 14.5 inches including wheels and handles, it hits carry-on size for some airlines, but be sure to check first.

Best checked luggage deals

Heading home for the holidays or packing for the whole family? A roomy checked bag can make all the difference.

Original price: $199.99

What we love: The bold and bright prints make it easy to spot at baggage claim.

What to be aware of: Compared to higher-end options, this bag has fewer built-in pockets and compartments.

The American Tourister Burst Max V comes in eye-catching prints like black white waves, aqua watercolor, rose gold lines, airy blue lines and metallic waves, so you won’t miss it at baggage claim. It is a full-size, 28-inch hardside case with dual spinner wheels for smooth rolling and a RightHeight handle that adjusts to multiple levels. It also expands with a zippered section when you need a little extra room.

Save 48% compared to traditional retail

What we love: The Quince bag offers premium features like a polycarbonate shell, compression panels and TSA locks.

What to be aware of: The hard shell can scuff, particularly in lighter shades.

Quince’s 26-inch suitcase is made with a tough polycarbonate shell and glides smoothly through the airport thanks to 360-degree spinner wheels and a telescopic handle. Inside, there is a compression panel to help you pack more and a removable laundry bag to keep dirty clothes separate. It also features a TSA-approved lock, smooth YKK zippers and a sleek, minimalist design. It comes in several eye-catching shades that stand out on the baggage carousel.

Best luggage sets on sale

Whether it is for a new grad, honeymooners or a "his and hers" duo, a good luggage set is the kind of gift that always gets used.

Original price: $499.99

What we love: This luggage set is lightweight, durable and packed with practical features.

What to be aware of: Hardside suitcases open clamshell-style, which takes up more room when laying it out.

This matching luggage trio from Samsonite includes a 22.5-inch carry-on, a 26.7-inch medium suitcase and a roomy 30.7-inch large suitcase. Each case has an expansion zipper that instantly adds up to an inch and a half of extra packing space.

Security is covered too, thanks to keyless TSA-approved combination locks. Samsonite’s patented EazyHOOK lets you hang your belongings right on your suitcase. Inside, you’ll find Samsonite’s new signature compression straps that help you stay organized. This set is available in several standout color options.

Original price:$399.99

What we love: This three-piece set covers all of your travel needs.

What to be aware of: This set does not include a built-in TSA combination lock.

This American Tourister three-piece luggage set includes a 20-inch hardshell carry-on, a matching 28-inch checked bag and a soft-sided duffel. Both suitcases feature spinner wheels, telescoping handles and one-inch expansion zippers to give you a bit more room when needed.

Inside, there’s a mesh divider pocket to keep things tidy and the zippered closure keeps everything secure. It is available in burgundy, pink, black and other eye-catching shades.

Original price: $655

What we love: This stylish set is built to last.

What to be aware of: The bundle comes in limited color options.

The Calpak Evry starter bundle includes a carry-on, a large check-in suitcase, a five-piece set of packing cubes and matching luggage tags. Both suitcases feature TSA-approved locks, personal ID tags and smooth 360-degree spinner wheels that glide over just about anything, even cobblestone. Each case expands up to two inches to make room for those last-minute additions. It is available in daisy or chocolate.

Best underseat and compact bags

Perfect for flying light or keeping essentials close, these smaller bags are ideal for travelers who hate gate-checking.

Original price: $269.99

What we love: Its 4-wheel spinners let you glide the bag in any direction with minimal effort.

What to be aware of: Those handy wheels do take up some under-seat room.

This compact underseat bag from London Fog is designed to fit beneath most standard airline seats. Inside it features a chic plaid lining and a padded compartment that holds up to a 14-inch laptop or tablet. The 16-inch telescoping handle and smooth in-line skate wheels make it easy to navigate the terminal. The four exterior pockets offer quick access to your essentials.

Original price: $160

What we love: The integrated USB port makes it easy to charge your phone or tablet on the go.

What to be aware of: You will need to supply your own power bank.

This compact underseat bag from Samsonite is surprisingly roomy and packed with smart features. It fits under most standard airline seats and includes an integrated USB port so you can easily access your portable charger on the go. The interior has mesh organization pockets, plus dedicated sleeves for a laptop and tablet. There’s also a zippered front pocket with built-in organizers for smaller essentials. The SmartSleeve on the back lets you slide it over the handle of your full-size suitcase. Available in black, burgundy or ocean, it is a great choice for travelers who want compact size.

Original price: $69.99

What we love: The dimensions are designed to meet the strict "personal item" size limits of budget airlines.

What to be aware of: This bag has a basic two-wheel design.

Compact, lightweight and airline-friendly, the Bagsmart underseat carry-on is a smart pick for short trips. It meets the personal item size requirements of most major airlines. The bag features ample storage space with internal compartments and a zippered pocket for your smaller essentials. There is also a padded laptop compartment that fits devices up to 15.6-inches. A luggage strap on the back lets you slide it over the handle of a larger suitcase.

Best travel backpacks and weekender bags

For short trips or spontaneous weekends away, a good travel backpack or weekender is all you really need.

Original price: $129.99

What we love:The bag can expand by one and a half inches for extra packing space.

What to be aware of:This bag’s minimalist design may not appeal to travelers who prefer a more rugged look.

Available in cypress green or slate, Samsonite’s Elevation Plus backpack features a laptop pouch that is designed like a hammock to help protect your device from hard impacts. A soft-lined stash pocket gives quick access to your phone, sunglasses or earbuds. A hidden zippered pocket that is secured with magnetic snaps keeps valuables hidden. It also expands up to one and a half inches when you need extra room, and comes with a built-in AirTag holder inside the main compartment, so you can easily track it from your phone.

Original price: $69.99

What we love: The roomy main compartment gives you serious flexibility.

What to be aware of: This bag rolls on two in-line wheels, so it’s built for pulling and not wheeling alongside you.

The Wrangler Auburn Hills 30-inch softside duffel features an in-set blade wheel system for easy handling, plus a sturdy 14-inch telescoping handle. It is designed with multiple exterior zippered pockets, including four on the front, two on the sides and one in the back.

Best luggage under $100

Travel smart without overspending — these luggage sets come in under $100.

Original price: $149

What we love: It covers all the essentials most travelers need, without the premium price tag.

What to be aware of: This set is not expandable.

This luggage set from Wrangler is built for travelers who want function, durability and simplicity at a solid price. It includes a 20-inch hardside carry-on and a 25-inch checked bag, both with four-wheel spinners and telescoping handles that make airport navigation a breeze.

Inside, each case has a spacious main compartment with divider panels to help keep your items organized. The set also includes two packing cubes to help keep clothes or accessories sorted. The set comes in several shades, including white, pearl blush and black.

Original price: $99.99

What we love: It comes with essential features like a built-in TSA-approved combination lock.

What to be aware of: It is not as rugged as premium options, but it holds up well for occasional use.

This three-piece set from Coolife includes a hardside 20-inch carry-on with spinner wheels, a retractable handle and a TSA-approved lock. The set also comes with a matching weekender bag and toiletry case designed with a smart sleeve that lets you slip them over the luggage handle. Available in stylish shades like white, pink and navy, this set will stand out at baggage claim.

Frequently Asked Questions

Choosing the right luggage depends on your travel style, packing habits and budget. To help you figure out what works best for your needs, here are some frequently asked questions.

What size luggage do I need?

Carry-ons are great for short trips and usually fit in the overhead bin. Checked bags are best for longer travel or when you need extra room. Under-seat bags work as personal items and usually meet budget airline personal item requirements.

Hardside or softside?

Hardside luggage offers more protection and a sleeker look. Softside bags are lighter, more flexible and easier to squeeze into tight spots.

Are spinner wheels worth it?

Spinner wheels on a suitcase can make it much easier to move through airports without dragging your bag behind you.

What’s a TSA-approved lock?

A TSA-approved lock keeps your bag secure but still lets airport security open it without breaking the lock.

