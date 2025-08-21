Your home and DIY projects just got easier with these early Labor Day tool sales

A good set of tools can get you far in life. Homeowners and DIYers should stock up on everything from a trusty hammer to drills, impact drivers, brad nailers, air compressors and more. Although many tools come with a high price tag, many stores are rolling out their sales on tools in preparation for Labor Day.

Amazon, Ace Hardware and Greenworks offer up to 48% off on must-have tools. Now is the perfect time to stuff your toolbox for less.

Original price: $19.95

Hammers come in handy for every DIY project, whether you’re hanging a picture, putting up drywall or building a shelf. There are a lot of quality hammers out there, but this Craftsman hammer from Amazon is both tough and affordable. The molded grip is easy to hold, and the body is lightweight, perfect for any homeowner. Ace Hardware has the same hammer, also on sale.

Original price: $36.99

There’s no replacement for a screwdriver when you’re putting together furniture, working with outlets or even changing the batteries in your kids’ toys. Amazon has a 43-piece set of screwdrivers, complete with all sizes, big and small. You can switch out the screwdriver bits depending on your project.

Ace Hardware also has a simple eight-piece Craftsman screwdriver set. You get multiple Philips head and flat head screwdrivers that are built tough with easy-grip handles.

Original price: $22.99

There are plenty of projects that require loosening or tightening bolts, which is where a wrench comes in handy. Instead of getting a whole wrench set, you can get two adjustable wrenches on sale on Amazon. There’s a six-inch and 10-inch wrench in the set, and each is made from long-lasting steel that can handle anything. Acme Tools also has a 20-piece wrench set. The wrenches aren’t adjustable, but they come in different sizes, so you can get through any DIY or mechanical project.

Original price: $29.99

Pliers help with smaller tasks, like dealing with wires, reaching hard-to-reach areas and holding items tight when needed. Grab a four-piece set of pliers from Amazon that includes needle-nose pliers, and three other sizes with different length noses.

Original price: $14.99

You need hex keys for a surprising number of projects, from putting furniture together to switching out blades on a saw. Amazon’s 31-piece hex key set has every key you could need for basic DIY work. The included handle makes it easier to use the hex keys, which can be inserted two different ways depending on what you’re working on.

Acme Tools has extra-long hex keys in their 31-piece DeWalt set. These are particularly helpful when replacing lights or batteries on your vehicle or putting together complex furniture.

Original price: $6.99

Whether you’re hanging shelves, hanging pictures or framing out a new room, a level ensures you get it right every single time. Get a magnetic level from Amazon that won’t shift or move as you’re working. It’s a smaller level, so it’s best for working with smaller items. Amazon also has 24-inch levels that are better for larger items. The shock-absorbing end caps make this level particularly durable in the event you drop it.

Original price: $259

Drills and impact drivers are best bought in a set. These sets are often substantially discounted, and any homeowner or DIYer needs both. Drills are best for drilling holes and driving small screws, but an impact driver is a must for driving longer screws and bolts.

Greenworks has a drill and driver set that’s under $100 and is best for beginner DIYers. This set is more compact than other models, making them a lightweight option, and includes two batteries and a charger. For a more advanced option that’ll last for years, go with a DeWalt drill and impact driver set. DeWalt is a powerful brand professionals swear by. The LED lights built into the tools make it easy to see the screws or pilot holes you’re drilling.

Original price: $12.60

You don’t always need to break out the power tools for every project. Save on electricity by investing in a good handsaw. A Craftsman handsaw is durable and has a thick, comfort grip handle that ensures you won’t slip as you’re cutting.

Original price: $27.99

Stud finders help you locate the studs inside your wall so you can properly hang everything from pictures to shelves to planter boxes. This stud finder from Amazon is a strong choice that’s easy to use. Just scan across the wall and the bright LED display will let you know once you’ve reached a stud. It’s battery-operated and affordable, so any homeowner can add it to their toolbox.

Original price: $129.99

A circular saw will be your best friend when you’re cutting lumber, plywood or firewood. It’s a serious upgrade from a handsaw and makes much straighter cuts. They’re beginner and professional-friendly and come at a variety of price points.

Ace Hardware has a DeWalt circular saw with a comfort-grip handle and a bevel capacity from zero to 50 degrees. A battery-powered Greenworks circular saw comes with a battery and charger. You can make up to 60 cuts on a single charge. For a budget-friendly circular saw, this Bosch saw from Amazon will get the job done.

Original price: $199

If you start to build your own bookcases, picture frames, planters, shelves and more on a regular basis, a brad nailer comes in handy. Brad nailers come in plug-in electric and battery-powered options, while more high-tech versions use air compressors. This brad nailer from Amazon is battery-powered and weighs just over five pounds. You can nail 700 nails per charge and there’s a bright LED light that illuminates your projects. You can also get a more affordable brad nailer from Amazon that runs on an air compressor.

Original price: $79

You’ll quickly get sick of sanding by hand when you get further into the DIY world, so invest in an orbital sander. They run off of electricity or are battery-powered, and they can reduce your sanding time significantly. Before painting or staining, an orbital sander can make quick work of rough surfaces.

A Bosch sander is an electric version that has a sawdust collection system built in. Greenworks makes a battery-powered sander that offers a 60-minute runtime.

Original price: $304.24

As their name suggests, multi-tools have multiple purposes. They can cut, sand, scrape, grind and more. They’re smaller than their larger tool counterparts, so they’re often easier to use for beginners. This DeWalt multi-tool kit comes with everything you need to get started. You get the multi-tool, a battery, charger, sanding discs and a wood-cutting blade. With three speeds, you can control the multi-tool easily. Plus, the LED lights in the tool help you see better while you’re working.

Original price: $219

An air compressor not only helps you blow up car, bike and wheelbarrow tires, you can also run brad nailers and other tools using one. A DeWalt air compressor is a professional-grade compressor that’s easy to use. The efficient motor runs quietly, and the oil-free pump makes upkeep easy.