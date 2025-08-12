Transform your tech setup with the best early Labor Day tech deals on Apple, Samsung, HP and more

There’s always a new shiny piece of tech out there to try, but you don’t always want to drop thousands to get it. Luckily, the lead up to Labor Day features huge sales on everything tech-related.

We’ve rounded up the best tech deals on sale early as Labor Day approaches, from Apple Watches to HP laptops and Bose headphones. Whether you’re a seasoned gadget guru or you’re just looking to upgrade your trusty old laptop, you can save big with these deals.

Smartphones and watches

Both Samsung and Apple devices are currently on sale. Whether you want the latest Samsung phone or one of Apple’s high-tech watches, we’ve lined up some of the best deals.

Original price: $1,219.99

What we love : The lightweight design and high-powered camera that takes professional-level pictures.

Users looking for Samsung’s most lightweight option should look no further than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. The Galaxy S25 Edge features a 200MP camera that captures videos and pictures in any setting. Even when taking images or videos in dark and noisy rooms, you can minimize unwanted sounds and use Night Video to fully capture what’s around you.

Also included with the S25 Edge are the same AI features in many of Samsung’s latest releases. You get personalized insight into your schedule to help prepare for your day.

Original price: $899.99

What we love : The unique folding design that’s easier to fit in your pocket. Plus, the Z Flip7 has a myriad of high-tech AI features.

The Galaxy Z Flip7 offers a modern take on an old classic. Instead of dealing with an oversized phone, you can fold it in half to fit your phone into your pocket. Even when your phone is shut, you can customize your phone’s screen, adding apps, widgets and shortcuts right from the FlexWindow. Although it’s a small phone, it has a big battery and a fast processor.

Get the Galaxy Z Flip7 on Samsung’s site or on Amazon.

Original price: $399

What we love : The Series 10 is a great personal health tracker, it’s waterproof and is designed to be comfortable.

Apple’s Series 10 Watch has up to 30% more screen area than previous generations. It’s also designed to be lighter and more comfortable for long-term wear. iPhone users can easily pair the two devices and see notifications and alerts on their Watch. An Apple Watch Series 10 can also double as your personal health assistant, giving you the ability to take an ECG at any time and providing notifications when you have a high or low heart rate.

When paired with the Workout app, the built-in fitness tracker can better plan your workouts and track their intensity. Divers and swimmers can even wear their watch during their favorite water activities.

Walmart also has the Apple Watch Series 10 for $100 off.

Original price: $249

What we love : The SE is waterproof and comes with a variety of health metrics, including irregular heart rate detection, fall detection and emergency SOS.

The Apple Watch SE is the perfect fitness partner, providing insights into your health and fitness routines. You get alerted if you have an irregular heart rate, and the watch is water-resistant, so you can wear it while swimming. You can get even more metrics and ways to train when you connect to the Workout app.

With your Apple Watch SE, you can seamlessly connect between your different Apple devices. This means you can send a text, take a call, listen to music and podcasts and use Siri.

BAG A BIG SCREEN BARGAIN WITH UP TO 50% OFF TVS

Headphones

If you’re ready to upgrade your headphones, there are some high-quality brands on sale at the moment. You can get Apple AirPods, Beats and other popular brands at a significant discount.

Original price: $249

What we love : The noise cancellation feature and the adaptive audio when you’re on calls. Plus, the hearing aid ability for those with mild hearing loss.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds feature pro-level noise cancellation, adaptive audio, transparency mode and personalized spatial audio. The headphones offer a scientifically validated hearing test and clinical-grade hearing aid capability. You can also grab these earbuds on sale for $169 at Walmart.

Original price: $349.99

What we love : The multiple listening modes and high-quality noise-cancelling technology.

Do you prefer over-the-ear headphones? These Beats Studio Pro headphones offer a high-end sound. When you still want to hear some background noise, you can activate the Ambient Noise feature so you can be more aware. The one-touch pairing feature allows you to seamlessly connect your headphones to your Apple or Android devices.

Walmart also has Beats Studio Pro headphones on sale.

Original price: $149.95

What we love : Completely customize the sound quality with the free JBL app, and get an impressive 70 hours of listening on a full battery.

The JBL Tune 770NC headphones deliver strong bass, long battery life and decent adaptive noise cancellation. You get up to 44 hours of playback with ANC enabled, and a remarkable 70 hours with ANC turned off. You can also download the free JBL Headphones App and adjust the sound to your liking.

Original price: $299

What we love : The hook design makes these earbuds comfortable, while the immersive sound keeps you focused on your music.

Bose Ultra Open earbuds allow you to hear the world around you while still privately enjoying your favorite music, podcasts and audiobooks. They have Bose’s immersive audio built in that helps you feel more connected to what you’re listening to. Designed to fit comfortably, the flexible joint and hook-like shape keep the earbuds in place for hours. Acoustic mesh makes the earbuds waterproof, so they're ideal for runners and athletes.

Bose also has Ultra Open earbuds on sale in a variety of gorgeous colors.

Tablets

Tablets give you more freedom than desktops or laptops, making it easier to work on the go and get schoolwork done anywhere. Here are a few tablets currently on sale.

Original price: $349

What we love : The sharp 11-inch display that automatically adjusts to the light around you. Plus, the large storage capacity starts at 128GB.

The latest version of Apple’s latest iPad is one of the more affordable, high-tech tablets out there, perfect for email, social media and watching all your favorite TV shows and movies. The retina 11-inch display is sharp, bright and can even adjust depending on the light around you. There are several versions with different storage capacities, although the base 128 GB will be enough for most people.

An artist's dream, the iPad has a compatible Apple Pencil that makes drawing ultra-realistic, and it can even recognize your handwriting. The magic keyboard folio turns your iPad into a fully functioning laptop and detaches and attaches with a simple click.

To protect your iPad, a hard-cover iPad case and a screen protector are a must. They'll prevent cracks and scratches from everyday wear and tear.

Original price: $1,299

What we love : This iPad is Apple’s lightest model yet. Plus, it has Apple’s M4 chip that significantly boosts speeds.

Apple's iPad Pro 13-inch is the thinnest, most lightweight model yet and the top of Apple's iPad range. The iPad is powered by Apple's M4 chip, one of Apple's most advanced chips that helps with processing speeds. Paired with the extra-long battery life, you can do everything you'd do on a laptop, just with more mobility.

10 SMART HOME DEVICES THAT CAN MAKE YOUR LIFE EASIER AND SAVE MONEY

Laptops

Whether you work from home or have a kid heading off to college, you could use a good deal on a new laptop. We’ve lined up some options from popular brands like Apple, HP and Microsoft.

Original price: $1,198

What we love : The M4 chip helps this laptop run smoothly and faster for longer.

The Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13.6-inch laptop is powered by Apple's new M4 chip, which offers enhanced performance and efficiency. The M4 chip makes the laptop run faster and provides more fluidity for tasks like navigating between different apps, editing videos or gaming. You get up to 18 hours of battery life, and this model has 16GB of unified memory and three years of AppleCare.

MACBOOK AIR HITS RECORD LOW PRICE AMID APPLE DISCOUNTS

Original price: $599.99

What we love : The laptop to tablet conversion that makes this the ideal travel tablet.

This HP Chromebook Plus runs Google’s Chromebook software, making it simple to use. The touchscreen can be flipped over to turn the laptop into a tablet or a TV-style screen. It’s more than fast enough for most users, and you’ll get regular software updates from Google, along with a host of AI features built in.

Original price: $1,199.99

What we love : The ability to have a laptop and tablet in one device, plus the helpful AI tools.

The Microsoft Surface Pro is a 2-in-1 laptop and tablet hybrid with impressive AI capabilities. The Surface Pro Flex Keyboard attaches and detaches with a simple click, making it easy to switch from laptop to tablet in seconds. You get a 14-hour battery life and fast charging. Copilot, the AI system, provides real-time subtitles for 44 different languages, and it automatically improves your lighting and cancels out noise when you’re on calls.

Original price: $399.99

What we love : Dolby speakers provide impressive sound, plus Flip to Start and Smart Noise Cancelling features are helpful additions.

The Lenovo IdeaPad is a no-frills laptop with a few impressive features. The two Dolby Audio speakers deliver high-quality sound. Plus, the Celeron Intel processor helps you multitask with multiscreen modes, making it easy to take calls or watch shows without stopping your work. Other features like Flip to Start and Smart Noise Cancelling make using this laptop convenient.

