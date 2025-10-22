Fall wardrobe refresh: Eddie Bauer, J. Crew and more up to 50% off

Fall is the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe, and right now some of the most sought-after brands are offering seasonal discounts. Whether you're looking for rugged jackets from Eddie Bauer or stylish sweaters from J. Crew, you’ll find clothing deals up to 50% off this week.
Nordstrom
Nordstrom just dropped new fall markdowns and they’re worth a look. Now through October 27, you can take up to 40% off clothing and shoes.
Nike Tech Windrunner Zip Hoodie: $81 (40% off)
Original price: $135
This Nike Tech Windrunner Zip hoodie in Ochre is a sleek, functional layer that is perfect for fall workouts. Made with lightweight tech fleece, it offers warmth without adding bulk. It features a two-way zip closure, sleeve zip pocket and side seam pockets to store essentials.
Levi’s 501 straight leg jeans: $63.70 (35% off)
Original price: $98
These classic Levi’s 501 straight-leg jeans feature the iconic button fly, a timeless straight cut and are made from durable cotton with just a touch of stretch for all-day comfort.
Brooks Adrenaline GTS 24 running shoe: $119.95 (14%)
Original price: $140
The Brooks Adrenaline GTS 24 running shoes are built for comfort and stability. These lightweight, waterproof shoes feature plush cushioning and a 12mm heel-to-toe drop to absorb impact during heel strikes.
Gap
Gap’s Friends & Family Sale is officially on, with 40% off everything sitewide. Here are three standout pieces under $50 you can grab right now before the best sizes sell out.
Curvy high-rise wide-leg ankle jeans: $47.97 (40% off)
Original price: $79.95
These high-rise wide-leg ankle jeans from Gap have a curvy fit, offering roominess through the hip and thigh while staying fitted at the waist. Made with cotton and a touch of spandex, they offer structure with stretch. The ankle-length wide leg makes them perfect for showing off boots or sneakers this fall.
Maxi slip skirt: $47.97 (40% off)
Original price: $79.95
Gap’s maxi slip skirt is a stylish, no-fuss staple that’s perfect for fall layering. Made from smooth woven twill, it features an elastic waistband and a side slit for easy movement. Pair it with chunky sweaters, boots or a denim jacket.
Cotton oversized sweater: $47.97 (40% off)
Original price: $79.95
This oversized cotton sweater from Gap features a double-layered crewneck, banded cuffs and a ribbed hem for an effortless cozy look for fall. With long sleeves, drop shoulders and a relaxed fit, it is perfect for layering over jeans or slip skirts.
J. Crew
J. Crew’s fall sale is in full swing, with up to 50% off this season’s must-have styles – from cozy sweaters to barn jackets and layering staples.
Ribbed boatneck sweater: $103.60 (30% off)
Original price: $148
This ribbed lambswool sweater features slightly flared sleeves, a boatneck and a hip-length, elongated body. The slightly oversized fit makes it ideal for lounging, but it’s polished enough to dress up.
Cropped barn jacket: $159.60 (30% off)
Original price: $228
J. Crew’s latest take on their signature barn jacket features a cropped fit, a back pleat for freedom of movement and a classic corduroy collar for a modern update.
Heritage terry quarter-zip sweatshirt: $74.99 (41% off)
Original price: $128
J. Crew’s quarter-zip pullover is crafted from their heritage terry, a 100% cotton fabric made with microloops for extra softness and texture. You can wear the neckline zipped up for maximum coziness or fold it down for a polished, collar-style look.
Huckberry
Huckberry is offering strong discounts on men’s fall essentials, including jackets, boots and more in its current sale.
Flint and Tinder shearling ranch hand jacket: $798 (20% off)
Original price: $998
The Flint and Tinder shearling ranch hand jacket is a true heirloom piece that you’ll wear for years and eventually hand down. Made from Italian-sourced fabrics, it features a buttery-soft exterior and a plush shearling interior. Inspired by the classic American rancher style, it is crafted with exceptional construction and timeless design.
Flint and Tinder quarter zip sweatshirt: $98 (23% off)
Original price: $128
Made from soft yet durable midweight terry cloth, this Flint and Tinder quarter-zip sweatshirt is built to last. It is double-layer ribbed at the cuffs and hem for added comfort and shape retention. The dark brown shade is on sale now.
Western boots for men: $172 (35% off)
Original price: $265
Rhodes’ ATX western boots for men feature a roomy toe box and cushioned, removable insoles to keep your feet happy all day. The soft, unlined leather shaft makes them easy to slip on and off. Finished with a gum outsole, these boots are designed to go for years before needing a resole.
Land’s End
Land’s End Big Puffin Deals event is on now and offers a massive 50% off everything. From waterproof outerwear and flannels to cozy sweaters, it's a great chance to stock up on cold-weather looks.
Split-hem turtleneck sweater: $49.97 (50% 0ff)
Original price: $99.95
Soft and warm without being bulky, this tunic-length turtleneck is crafted from a blend of cotton, wool, nylon and acrylic. It features a relaxed fit with a modern split hem for easy movement and a high neckline for extra warmth. Available in rich fall shades like compass red, ginger brown and oatmeal tan heather.
Men’s long-sleeved flagship flannel shirt: $34.97 (40% off)
Original price: $69.95
Land’s End gave its classic flannel a fresh upgrade. You’ll still get that ultra-soft, brushed-on-both-sides feel, but now with a trimmer fit that delivers a cleaner look. It is warm without being stifling and pre-washed to help prevent shrinking.
Men's Squall 3-in-1 jacket: $167.97 (40% off)
Original price: $279.95
The Squall three-in-one jacket has a waterproof nylon shell that keeps you dry on wet days. The quilted liner works as a warm, lightweight layer on its own. Zip them together when the temps drop for full protection. Comes in black, deep-sea navy, rich coffee and spruce.
Eddie Bauer
Eddie Bauer’s Friends and Family Sale means 40% off everything, even the good stuff like outerwear and flannels.
Womens guide pro lined pants: $59.40 (40% off)
Original price: $99
These performance pants are lined with soft polyester fleece to keep you warm without restricting movement. They are made with a durable nylon and spandex blend that repels water and stretches two ways. Plus, they offer UPF 50+ sun protection.
Classic cable knit sweater: $48 (40% off)
Original price: $80
This lightweight cotton cable-knit sweater is made from pure, breathable cotton. It is soft, versatile and easy to layer as the weather gets colder.
Men’s quilted shirt jacket: $65.40 (40% off)
Original price: $109
With a relaxed fit and lightweight warmth, this cotton-poly blend, quilted shirt jacket is made for fall layering. It’s cozy enough to throw over a tee on crisp days or wear under a heavier jacket as it gets colder. Comes in classic heather navy or heather oatmeal.