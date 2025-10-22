Expand / Collapse search
Fall wardrobe refresh: Eddie Bauer, J. Crew and more up to 50% off

Find cozy sweaters, boots and jackets on sale, perfect for colder days

Grab cozy sweaters, boots, and jackets while they’re on sale. (iStock)

Fall is the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe, and right now some of the most sought-after brands are offering seasonal discounts. Whether you're looking for rugged jackets from Eddie Bauer or stylish sweaters from J. Crew, you’ll find clothing deals up to 50% off this week. 

Nordstrom

Nordstrom just dropped new fall markdowns and they’re worth a look. Now through October 27, you can take up to 40% off clothing and shoes.  

Nike Tech Windrunner Zip Hoodie: $81 (40% off)

Original price: $135

This Nike tech fleece jacket has a relaxed fit and zip pockets.

This Nike Tech Windrunner Zip hoodie in Ochre is a sleek, functional layer that is perfect for fall workouts. Made with lightweight tech fleece, it offers warmth without adding bulk. It features a two-way zip closure, sleeve zip pocket and side seam pockets to store essentials. 

Levi’s 501 straight leg jeans: $63.70 (35% off)

Original price: $98

These straight-leg Levi’s are the everyday jeans you’ll live in.

These classic Levi’s 501 straight-leg jeans feature the iconic button fly, a timeless straight cut and are made from durable cotton with just a touch of stretch for all-day comfort.

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 24 running shoe: $119.95 (14%)

Original price: $140

These Brooks running shoes are for runners who want support without bulk.

The Brooks Adrenaline GTS 24 running shoes are built for comfort and stability. These lightweight, waterproof shoes feature plush cushioning and a 12mm heel-to-toe drop to absorb impact during heel strikes.

Gap 

Gap’s Friends & Family Sale is officially on, with 40% off everything sitewide. Here are three standout pieces under $50 you can grab right now before the best sizes sell out.

Curvy high-rise wide-leg ankle jeans: $47.97 (40% off)

Original price: $79.95

These curvy-fit Gap jeans are flattering and comfy.

These high-rise wide-leg ankle jeans from Gap have a curvy fit, offering roominess through the hip and thigh while staying fitted at the waist. Made with cotton and a touch of spandex, they offer structure with stretch. The ankle-length wide leg makes them perfect for showing off boots or sneakers this fall.

FALL-READY WOMEN'S FOOTWEAR FOR UNDER $100 – FROM LOAFERS TO CLOGS

Maxi slip skirt: $47.97 (40% off)

Original price: $79.95

This Gap maxi slip skirt is stylish, flattering and easy to wear.

Gap’s maxi slip skirt is a stylish, no-fuss staple that’s perfect for fall layering. Made from smooth woven twill, it features an elastic waistband and a side slit for easy movement. Pair it with chunky sweaters, boots or a denim jacket.

Cotton oversized sweater: $47.97 (40% off)

Original price: $79.95

This sweater is oversized and comfortable.

This oversized cotton sweater from Gap features a double-layered crewneck, banded cuffs and a ribbed hem for an effortless cozy look for fall. With long sleeves, drop shoulders and a relaxed fit, it is perfect for layering over jeans or slip skirts.

J. Crew

J. Crew’s fall sale is in full swing, with up to 50% off this season’s must-have styles – from cozy sweaters to barn jackets and layering staples.

Ribbed boatneck sweater: $103.60 (30% off)

Original price: $148

This sweater is perfect for lounging or to dress up.

This ribbed lambswool sweater features slightly flared sleeves, a boatneck and a hip-length, elongated body. The slightly oversized fit makes it ideal for lounging, but it’s polished enough to dress up.

Cropped barn jacket: $159.60 (30% off)

Original price: $228

The classic barn jacket gets a modern update.

J. Crew’s latest take on their signature barn jacket features a cropped fit, a back pleat for freedom of movement and a classic corduroy collar for a modern update. 

FALL WALKING MUST-HAVES: JACKETS, GLOVES, REFLECTIVE GEAR AND PORTABLE TREADMILLS

Heritage terry quarter-zip sweatshirt: $74.99 (41% off)

Original price: $128

This sweatshirt is cozy and polished.

J. Crew’s quarter-zip pullover is crafted from their heritage terry, a 100% cotton fabric made with microloops for extra softness and texture. You can wear the neckline zipped up for maximum coziness or fold it down for a polished, collar-style look.

Huckberry

Huckberry is offering strong discounts on men’s fall essentials, including jackets, boots and more in its current sale.

Flint and Tinder shearling ranch hand jacket: $798 (20% off)

Original price: $998

This shearling jacket is rugged, warm and built to last a lifetime.

The Flint and Tinder shearling ranch hand jacket is a true heirloom piece that you’ll wear for years and eventually hand down. Made from Italian-sourced fabrics, it features a buttery-soft exterior and a plush shearling interior. Inspired by the classic American rancher style, it is crafted with exceptional construction and timeless design.

Flint and Tinder quarter zip sweatshirt: $98 (23% off)

Original price: $128

This rugged zip sweatshirt feels like your favorite hoodie but tougher.

Made from soft yet durable midweight terry cloth, this Flint and Tinder quarter-zip sweatshirt is built to last. It is double-layer ribbed at the cuffs and hem for added comfort and shape retention. The dark brown shade is on sale now.

Western boots for men: $172 (35% off)

Original price: $265

These boots combine rugged good looks with serious comfort. 

Rhodes’ ATX western boots for men feature a roomy toe box and cushioned, removable insoles to keep your feet happy all day. The soft, unlined leather shaft makes them easy to slip on and off. Finished with a gum outsole, these boots are designed to go for years before needing a resole.

Land’s End

Land’s End Big Puffin Deals event is on now and offers a massive 50% off everything. From waterproof outerwear and flannels to cozy sweaters, it's a great chance to stock up on cold-weather looks.

Split-hem turtleneck sweater: $49.97 (50% 0ff)

Original price: $99.95

This cozy, tunic-length turtleneck will keep you warm.

Soft and warm without being bulky, this tunic-length turtleneck is crafted from a blend of cotton, wool, nylon and acrylic. It features a relaxed fit with a modern split hem for easy movement and a high neckline for extra warmth. Available in rich fall shades like compass red, ginger brown and oatmeal tan heather.

Men’s long-sleeved flagship flannel shirt: $34.97 (40% off)

Original price: $69.95

Land’s End updated flannel shirt has an updated fit. 

Land’s End gave its classic flannel a fresh upgrade. You’ll still get that ultra-soft, brushed-on-both-sides feel, but now with a trimmer fit that delivers a cleaner look. It is warm without being stifling and pre-washed to help prevent shrinking.

Men's Squall 3-in-1 jacket: $167.97 (40% off)

Original price: $279.95

This waterproof 3-in-1 jacket handles whatever fall throws at you.

The Squall three-in-one jacket has a waterproof nylon shell that keeps you dry on wet days. The quilted liner works as a warm, lightweight layer on its own. Zip them together when the temps drop for full protection. Comes in black, deep-sea navy, rich coffee and spruce.

Eddie Bauer

Eddie Bauer’s Friends and Family Sale means 40% off everything, even the good stuff like outerwear and flannels.

Womens guide pro lined pants: $59.40 (40% off)

Original price: $99

These water-repellent, fleece-lined pants are built for cold-weather adventure.

These performance pants are lined with soft polyester fleece to keep you warm without restricting movement. They are made with a durable nylon and spandex blend that repels water and stretches two ways. Plus, they offer UPF 50+ sun protection.

Classic cable knit sweater: $48 (40% off)

Original price: $80

This classic cable-knit layer is made for crisp mornings and cozy nights.

This lightweight cotton cable-knit sweater is made from pure, breathable cotton. It is soft, versatile and easy to layer as the weather gets colder.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Men’s quilted shirt jacket: $65.40 (40% off)

Original price: $109

This quilted shirt jacket makes layering easy.

With a relaxed fit and lightweight warmth, this cotton-poly blend, quilted shirt jacket is made for fall layering. It’s cozy enough to throw over a tee on crisp days or wear under a heavier jacket as it gets colder. Comes in classic heather navy or heather oatmeal.

