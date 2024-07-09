Expand / Collapse search
Amazon Prime Day: 20 early tech deals from smart TVs to cameras

Find TVs, headphones, cameras and more

Christopher Murray
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Add new tech to your life for less with Amazon's sales. 

Add new tech to your life for less with Amazon's sales.  (iStock)

Amazon Prime week is the perfect time to upgrade your technology. With hundreds of dollars off on everything from TVs to cameras and home security, you can finally score the tech you’ve always wanted. 

We’ve lined up the best early Prime Day deals on everything technology related Amazon has to offer. You can also find early deals on kitchen appliances as well as sleep aids and mattresses.

You can get these items shipped to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial today.

TVs and accessories

Cameras

Computers and laptop accessories

Home security

Music

TVs and accessories

65'' Outdoor TV: on sale for $1,699

Original price: $1,999

Watch all your favorite shows outside. 

Watch all your favorite shows outside.  (Amazon )

The best possible addition to your patio or outdoor space is a TV. Move all your summer movie nights outside and enjoy the nice weather while you can. You can get $300 off the SYLVOX outdoor TV, which is 65 inches of bright, high-definition screen.

Amazon Fire TV 32": on sale for $109.99

Original price: $199.99

Upgrade your TV setup for less. 

Upgrade your TV setup for less.  (Amazon )

An Amazon Fire TV has everything you want in a smart TV. You can easily access all your favorite streaming platforms, and you can use Alexa for voice control.

Flip-down TV for under cabinet: on sale for $99

Original price: $199

Ever wanted a TV in your kitchen? Now is the perfect time to install one. 

Ever wanted a TV in your kitchen? Now is the perfect time to install one.  (Amazon )

Have you always wanted to add a TV to your kitchen? You can get an affordable flip-down TV that sits under your cabinets. It’s made from tempered glass, so it stays safe even as you cook.

JBL Bar channel soundbar: on sale for $399.95

Original price: $599.95

Get better sound for your TV watching experience. 

Get better sound for your TV watching experience.  (Amazon )

Turn your entertainment setup into a full-fledged movie theater with the impressive JBL soundbar and surround sound system. It has built-in Wi-Fi with AirPlay, Alexa and Chromecast, so it works with any system you may have.

Cameras

GoPro HERO12 Black Creator Edition: on sale for $489.99

Original price: $599.99

GoPros allows you to take action shots no matter what you're doing. 

GoPros allows you to take action shots no matter what you're doing.  (Amazon )

The GoPro HERO12 is the upgraded GoPro with a longer battery life and better lighting capabilities to make your videos even better. It also has the capability to connect to Bluetooth audio for use with your wireless mic/

Kingslim D5-4K dash cam with Wi-Fi: on sale for $69.99

Original price: $89.99

Catch all the action with a dash cam. 

Catch all the action with a dash cam.  (Amazon )

Kingslim dash cams can come in handy should you get into an accident or witness something happening while you’re driving. Plus, they’re just plain fun to use considering all the crazy things you see when you’re driving.

Dragon Touch 4K action camera: on sale for $49.99

Original price: $59.99

A waterproof camera is perfect for surfers, swimmers and other water sports. 

A waterproof camera is perfect for surfers, swimmers and other water sports.  (Amazon)

The Dragon Touch action camera is a professional-grade camera that lets you take pictures while you’re moving and still get good shots. It also comes with a waterproof case that you can take diving, snorkeling or surfing. And you can bring the price down an extra $10 with Amazon's built-in coupon.

Case-Mate camera lens protector: on sale for $20.99

Original price: $29.99

Protect your camera lens on your iPhone. 

Protect your camera lens on your iPhone.  (Amazon)

Are you hard on your phone? If so, a camera lens protector is ideal. Amazon sells Case-Mate camera lens protectors that fit iPhone 15 models.

Computers and laptop accessories

Portable monitor for laptop 15.6'': on sale for $78.60

Original price: $149.99

Bring an additional monitor with you anywhere. 

Bring an additional monitor with you anywhere.  (Amazon )

Adding a monitor to your laptop setup helps you have the extra viewing space needed to get your work done more effectively, but it can be a pain if you need to be mobile. 

Instead of a clunky monitor that only lives on your desk, get a portable monitor for your laptop. It lets you connect your laptop, PC, MAC, tablet, phone, XBOX or PlayStation.

VEVOR triple monitor mount: on sale for $39.99

Original price: $79.99

Add three monitors in one to your work station. 

Add three monitors in one to your work station.  (Amazon)

Expand your laptop threefold when you mount your monitors on this triple monitor mount. It fits a variety of monitors and is the perfect space-saver for your desk.

PC speakers with 6 lighting modes: on sale for $39.99

Original price: $59.99

Upgrade your sound for gaming, listening to music or watching TV. 

Upgrade your sound for gaming, listening to music or watching TV.  (Amazon )

Desktop users looking for better sound from their setup can add these PC speakers that have six fun lighting modes. The speakers have two speaker ports, resulting in a smoother, more balanced sound.

Computer ring light: on sale for $29.73

Original price: $32.99

Look your best with a laptop and phone light. 

Look your best with a laptop and phone light.  (Amazon)

Need to brighten up your workspace? Enjoy making videos and want the best light possible? Get a computer ring light that gives you the perfect backlighting. There’s even a spot to hook in your phone for the ideal viewing height.

Home security

Ring Alarm 14-piece kit: on sale for $199.99

Original price: $329.99

Prepare for anything with a Ring security system. 

Prepare for anything with a Ring security system.  (Amazon )

Set up your whole home with a Ring alarm kit. You’ll get a base station, two keypads, eight contact sensors for doors and windows, two motion detectors and one range extender.

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) with Blink Mini: on sale for $54.99

Original price: $90

Access Alexa and get the security you need. 

Access Alexa and get the security you need.  (Amazon )

An Echo Show 5 is your all-in-one streaming and home monitoring system with Alexa built in. You can set a morning routine, use the calendar to organize your life, play music and watch shows on a brighter screen with clearer audio than past Echo generations. Plus, you also get a Blink Mini camera in this set.

Ring Spotlight Cam Pro: on sale for $179.99

Original price: $229.99

The perfect stealthy outdoor camera. 

The perfect stealthy outdoor camera.  (Amazon )

A Ring Spotlight Cam Pro is an outdoor camera with new and improved viewing capabilities. The new upgrade comes with advanced #D motion detection and bird’s eye view. Plus, all Ring cameras have features like two-way talk and motion notifications for constant monitoring, even when you’re not home.

Blink Mini indoor smart security camera: on sale for $14.99

Original price: $29.99

Complete your security system with indoor cameras. 

Complete your security system with indoor cameras.  (Amazon )

Want an affordable camera inside your home? A Blink Mini is a compact security camera that has built-in motion detection and two-way audio. You can attach the camera to your other Blink devices for easy use.

Music

Echo buds: on sale for $24.99

Original price: $49.99

Echo buds are premium headphones that provide high-end sound. 

Echo buds are premium headphones that provide high-end sound.  (Amazon )

Listen to crisp, clear music while still being able to hear what you need to when you grab a pair of Echo ear buds. You can easily switch between connected devices and access Alexa on the go.

JBL Clip 4 portable mini Bluetooth speaker: on sale for $48.99

Original price: $79.95

Clip on a Bluetooth speaker for all your parties and events. 

Clip on a Bluetooth speaker for all your parties and events.  (Amazon )

Bring your next favorite speaker anywhere you go without having to lug around a big piece of equipment. A JBL Clip 4 has all the power of a big speaker in the form of a small clip on speaker.

JBL noise-cancelling headphones: on sale for $99.95

Original price: $129.95

Cancel out the noise or tune in to your surroundings when needed. 

Cancel out the noise or tune in to your surroundings when needed.  (Amazon )

Do you prefer over the ear headphones? These JBL noise-cancelling headphones offer a high-end sound. When you still want to hear the outside world, you can activate the Ambient Noise feature so you can be more aware.

Open Ear Headphones: on sale for $59.99

Original price: $70

These are some of the comfiest headphones on the market. 

These are some of the comfiest headphones on the market.  (Amazon)

If you’re tired of uncomfortable headphones, a pair of open-ear headphones don’t actually sit in your ears, but over them, thanks to the soft earhooks. This allows you to stay comfortable and be aware of your surroundings while listening to your favorite music, podcasts or audiobooks.